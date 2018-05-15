Home Cities Hyderabad

Parents of Hyderabad youths trapped in Gulf jails blame agents

They also alleged that police have failed to take action against those responsible for 'tricking their wards into doing the deed'. 

Published: 15th May 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 20 youngsters from the city are languishing in jails across Gulf nations after they were caught for smuggling drugs. Families of these youngsters have alleged that they were cheated and coerced into carrying drugs by local travel agents. They also alleged that police have failed to take action against those responsible for “tricking their wards into doing the deed”. 

The persons who are allegedly responsible for this are travel agents or friends of victims who purportedly gave them a packet full of drugs before they boarded their flights for Dubai, Qatar or Saudi Arabia. When they reached, they were apprehended by police and sentenced to years in jail, claimed family members.  

Nafees Fatima, mother of one Syed Ahmed Qadri of Amberpet who is currently serving a 5-year jail sentence in Qatar, said that when she approached the police, they kept referring her case to some other department. Fatima told Express, “We had even approached many DSP rank officers and other higher officials but they kept on referring the case to someone else. The agent still goes about scot free,” she said, adding “Ahmed was asked to pay `6 lakh and was sent to Qatar by one Syed Moosa, a travel agent.” 

Amjed Ullah Khan, Majilis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson said, “Despite there being several cases of fraud against Syed Moosa, it is not clear why the police has not taken action against him.” When contacted, however, Amberpet Station House Officer AP Anand Kumar said he didn’t know about the case. Kumar  said, “You have to first look at how Ahmed went over there. If he was found with drugs then there’s nothing we can do about it. Coming to the point of the agent, we will surely take action against the agent if he is unauthorised, without license or found doing illegal activities.” 

Similar was the case of Phool Bagh resident Habeeb Mohammed who was handed drugs by a friend. He was then nabbed by Dubai police and sentenced to seven years in jail. However, Mohammed’s family hired an advocate, appealed and was set free after being in jail for 18 months. Mohammed’s brother Habeeb Mohammad Qadar said, “When he approached the police complaining against the friend, they said the drugs that were given to him were legal in India but illegal in Dubai.”

Then there’s Sheikh Rizwan currently in a Qatar jail. Sheikh Imran, Rizwan’s brother, told Express, “It is now close to a year that my brother was arrested in Qatar. At the airport, before boarding, he was given a packet. He did not know what was inside. However, the police found that it was drugs and arrested him.”
According to him, Rizwan had no clue what was coming his way when he travelled to Qatar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulf jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Stoppage of airline services: Passengers wait to get back to Hyderabad

Way fewer heat waves this year in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ex-home guard climbs atop 25-metre unipole to get back job

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets