Parents of Hyderabad youths trapped in Gulf jails blame agents

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 20 youngsters from the city are languishing in jails across Gulf nations after they were caught for smuggling drugs. Families of these youngsters have alleged that they were cheated and coerced into carrying drugs by local travel agents. They also alleged that police have failed to take action against those responsible for “tricking their wards into doing the deed”.

The persons who are allegedly responsible for this are travel agents or friends of victims who purportedly gave them a packet full of drugs before they boarded their flights for Dubai, Qatar or Saudi Arabia. When they reached, they were apprehended by police and sentenced to years in jail, claimed family members.

Nafees Fatima, mother of one Syed Ahmed Qadri of Amberpet who is currently serving a 5-year jail sentence in Qatar, said that when she approached the police, they kept referring her case to some other department. Fatima told Express, “We had even approached many DSP rank officers and other higher officials but they kept on referring the case to someone else. The agent still goes about scot free,” she said, adding “Ahmed was asked to pay `6 lakh and was sent to Qatar by one Syed Moosa, a travel agent.”

Amjed Ullah Khan, Majilis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson said, “Despite there being several cases of fraud against Syed Moosa, it is not clear why the police has not taken action against him.” When contacted, however, Amberpet Station House Officer AP Anand Kumar said he didn’t know about the case. Kumar said, “You have to first look at how Ahmed went over there. If he was found with drugs then there’s nothing we can do about it. Coming to the point of the agent, we will surely take action against the agent if he is unauthorised, without license or found doing illegal activities.”

Similar was the case of Phool Bagh resident Habeeb Mohammed who was handed drugs by a friend. He was then nabbed by Dubai police and sentenced to seven years in jail. However, Mohammed’s family hired an advocate, appealed and was set free after being in jail for 18 months. Mohammed’s brother Habeeb Mohammad Qadar said, “When he approached the police complaining against the friend, they said the drugs that were given to him were legal in India but illegal in Dubai.”

Then there’s Sheikh Rizwan currently in a Qatar jail. Sheikh Imran, Rizwan’s brother, told Express, “It is now close to a year that my brother was arrested in Qatar. At the airport, before boarding, he was given a packet. He did not know what was inside. However, the police found that it was drugs and arrested him.”

According to him, Rizwan had no clue what was coming his way when he travelled to Qatar.