Reminiscing art

S Divya Sree By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Memories, dreams, imaginations are a part of realities put together creating and presenting into something phenomenal. Colours inspire people’s exposition seeking like travelling across shades of time with a flavour of enchantment pragmatism.

The exhibition ‘Alchemy of Memories’ bringing together a group of 11 residency artists: Dinar Sultana Putul, Ekta Singha, Navjot Sohal, Krishna Trivedi, Akshita Aggarwal, Krishnal Fulwala, Biplab Sarkar, Ajaysingh Bhadoriya, Ajikumar, Midhun Gopi and Prabhakar Sahoo.

People have their stories to tell be it any form, here art is one of the way. The artists have one thing similar, expressing their visions and experiences on the canvas. The artist visualizes what he may have thought about it in the process of making with the experiment of different colour palettes. “This is a residency show, looking at the profile of residency artists I thought of creating this show, based on the memories,” says the curator Ruchi Sharma. She elaborates that the artist makes an attempt to go deeper with different mediums, forms, composition and colour palettes while using natural elements like earth grounded pigments charcoal for black, rose petals for red and pink which are somehow related to the earth.

The viewers can unravel the perceptions of exploring art and witness the times they lived in and how they experienced each moment. The artists bring out not only their sub conscious memories and dreams but also what they learnt from them. From paper making to using acrylic canvas to stoneware art and gouache on paper and creating a materialistic art that also describes their style and how they portray. With years of experience the artist inspirations are too gained from bygone times to the life of people and the beauty of nature.

“Art is all about your way of thinking it is not necessary that to be an artist you have to get educated in college. I think it is all about the way you think and see and how you present it,” says Ekta Shinga one of the artists.

The exhibition is on till May 29