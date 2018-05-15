Seat-blocking row: Kaloji Narayana Rao University to approach Medical Council of India, Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For more than a month, post-graduate medical seat aspirants and student associations have been repeatedly raising the issue of suspected seat-blocking and urged the authorities to take action against it. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) vice-chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy told Express that they had, in fact, consulted the police on whether anything can be done about it.

“At this point of time we cannot say if a candidate is a genuine admission-seeker or just a seat-blocker. Police did not know how to initiate action when a crime was not committed,” Dr Reddy said. The medicos and others have prepared a list of eight students from Bihar, Jharkhand and some other states who they suspect to be part of the issue.

University official said that they too would prepare a list of students who got admission to medical colleges in other states, managed to get back their original certificates and opted for a seat in Telangana but left it. “We would write to the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Union ministry of health and family welfare that these candidates are suspected to have blocked seats and seek a probe. We will ask if any action can be taken against them,” the vice-chancellor said.