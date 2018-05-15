Home Cities Hyderabad

Sirisha murder case: Prime accused’s friend held in Hyderabad

 After probe into the murder case of a 21-year-old girl at Pragathi Resorts in Shankarpally, the Cyberabad police arrested a friend of the prime accused Sai Prasad (22) for abetting the crime.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After probe into the murder case of a 21-year-old girl at Pragathi Resorts in Shankarpally, the Cyberabad police arrested a friend of the prime accused Sai Prasad (22) for abetting the crime here on Monday.  It was also found that Shaik Abdul Majeed (23)  had offered help to drop the couple to the resort on the day of the offence despite knowing that his friend Sai Prasad intended to kill P Sirisha (21) in case she rejected the latter’s marriage proposal. 

Shankarpally inspector K Sashank Reddy said that prior to the murder, Sai Prasad called his friend Majeed on May 9 and had asked for latter’s driving license and Aadhaar card to produce as identity proofs in order to get a car on rent. Sai Prasad told him about his relationship with Sirisha and had told him that he would kill her if she refused.

“Majeed and Sai Prasad went to Shamshabad and took a car on rent. They picked up Sirisha and went to Pragathi Resorts. Majeed waited outside the resort for some time. Half an hour after entering the cottage, Sai Prasad went to Majeed who was waiting in the car and collected a bag containing a knife. At about 3 pm, he again called Majeed and told about killing Sirisha, and also advised the latter to flee as police would be behind him,” said inspector Reddy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sirisha murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Hyderabad girls outshine boys in ICSE, ISC exams

HANDCUFF, ARREST

19-year-old held in Hyderabad for sexually abusing class III girl

Hyderabad: Four of 15 runaway boys found

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets