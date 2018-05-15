Sirisha murder case: Prime accused’s friend held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After probe into the murder case of a 21-year-old girl at Pragathi Resorts in Shankarpally, the Cyberabad police arrested a friend of the prime accused Sai Prasad (22) for abetting the crime here on Monday. It was also found that Shaik Abdul Majeed (23) had offered help to drop the couple to the resort on the day of the offence despite knowing that his friend Sai Prasad intended to kill P Sirisha (21) in case she rejected the latter’s marriage proposal.

Shankarpally inspector K Sashank Reddy said that prior to the murder, Sai Prasad called his friend Majeed on May 9 and had asked for latter’s driving license and Aadhaar card to produce as identity proofs in order to get a car on rent. Sai Prasad told him about his relationship with Sirisha and had told him that he would kill her if she refused.

“Majeed and Sai Prasad went to Shamshabad and took a car on rent. They picked up Sirisha and went to Pragathi Resorts. Majeed waited outside the resort for some time. Half an hour after entering the cottage, Sai Prasad went to Majeed who was waiting in the car and collected a bag containing a knife. At about 3 pm, he again called Majeed and told about killing Sirisha, and also advised the latter to flee as police would be behind him,” said inspector Reddy.