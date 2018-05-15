Home Cities Hyderabad

Stoppage of airline services: Passengers wait to get back to Hyderabad

While some of them have returned, as many as 30 private bank employees from the city and other passengers have been waiting to come back home.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the heels of  heavy rains and closure of the runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening, several airline services were stopped and diverted leading to delay in travel time and rescheduling of routines. The passengers who are supposed to reach on Sunday evening will be reaching Hyderabad on Tuesday. While some of them have returned, as many as 30 private bank employees from the city and other passengers have been waiting to come back home. Those who chose to travel by Indigo were provided with food and accommodation. 

Apart from those reaching New Delhi, even flights to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been delayed. Passengers went furious after Indigo Airlines failed to inform about the flight being delayed. However, the airline regretted the inconvenience caused and attributed the delay to the weather conditions in a statement. The airline arranged accommodation and food for the passengers at the New Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, private bank employees from Hyderabad told Express that they were not informed about the reasons for the delay. They alleged that they did not make any alternative arrangements and have to wait to come back to the city by Tuesday evening.Speaking to Express, M Lakshminarayana, one of the passengers said, “We have started from the Srinagar to Delhi on Sunday evening and flight almost reached Delhi, when it was suddenly diverted to Ahmedabad. Later, the flight was further delayed for an hour in Ahmedabad.”

After all this, they were again brought back to Delhi. As a result,  they had to miss the connecting flight to Hyderabad. “Indigo airlines did not respond to passengers’ issues. Only after all this happened, they had to arrange accommodation and food for all passengers. We lost a lot of time,” added Lakshminarayana. 

