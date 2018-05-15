Way fewer heat waves this year in Telangana

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While heat waves usually occur during the pre-monsson period of March to May in Telangana due to a variety of meteorological factors, the situation has been bearable this year compared to the last three years when regular heat waves made things difficult for people. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad’s data, 23 heat wave days were recorded in the State in the pre-monsoon period of 2017; 26 heat wave days were recorded in 2016; and 13 such days in 2015. Compared to that, only 3 heat wave days have been recorded in 2018 so far, that too, only in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

“There are various meteorological factors that can cause heat waves like presence of anti-cyclonic circulation, northwesterly winds and cyclones occurring in the Andhra Pradesh coast. Northwesterly winds prevailing in the state, with presence of anti-cyclonic circulation on some days, was a major reason behind heat waves occurring frequently last year,” said Dr K Nagaratna, Head of the Weather forecasting division at IMD Hyderabad.

“This year there were frequent occurrences of thunderstorms towards the evenings aided by regular formation of troughs. There were regular cyclonic circulations too. This kept the temperatures under check in the State, preventing occurrence of heat waves. There was also more presence of moisture-bearing westerly and easterly winds this time, which helped in ensuring the temperatures do not soar to extremes,” she added.

Moreover, if the forecast of an early onset of monsoon in Kerala (by May 28) by private agency Skymet comes true, it will also bring cheer to people and ensure that the cycle of soaring temperatures and extreme rainfall due to thunderstorms does not keep happening well into the month of June. Dr YV Rama Rao, retired meteorologist from IMD said, “While the IMD is yet to release its forecast, an early onset of monsoon in Kerala will automatically result in some moisture being available over the State and other peninsular regions. This will result in some rainfall activity that will bring down temperatures. The present cloud activity over Arabian Sea are also good for pushing monsoon forward.”

Thunderstorms likely today in city

Hyderabad : Overcast skies and light thundershowers made for a pleasant evening on Monday. Highest rainfall was recorded in Bollaram at 29.8 millimeters (mm), followed by 26 mm in Tirumalgiri and 10.3 mm in Quthbullapur. Various other places in the city like Begumpet, Maitrivanam, Srinagar colony, Musheerabad, Nampally, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Moula Ali, Monda market and West Marredpally experienced rains below 10 mm. As per IMD Hyderabad, maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Monday was 38.5 degree Celsius, which is 1 degree Celsius below normal.

IMD-Hyderabad issued a warning that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur on Tuesday in Hyderabad, and also at isolated places in the districts of Bhupalapally, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Gadwal. Thanks to thundershowers in isolated areas in most of the districts, the maximum temperatures remained close to or below normal in most places.