Home Cities Hyderabad

Apps help busy Hyderabad Muslims keep track of Ramzan timings

The apps gain importance for working-class Muslims, residing in far away neighbourhoods of Hitec City and other areas, who do not get access to Masjids and often cannot hear calls of prayer.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

A shopkeeper teaches a child how to read the Quran the ‘technological’ way, near Charminar in Old City on Tuesday | vinay madapu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New-gen Hyderabadis are increasingly looking towards technology, more specifically mobile apps, for keeping track of prayer timings, sehar, iftar and various other observances during the month of Ramzan.These apps not only notify users the different timings of prayers but also have features like the entire text of Quran with Arabic scripts, translations and audio recitations, Qibla locator, Islamic Hijri calendar, map of Halal restaurants and even live feed from the Great Mosque Of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The apps gain importance for working-class Muslims, residing in far away neighbourhoods of Hitec City and other areas, who do not get access to Masjids and often cannot hear calls of prayer, Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson said. “I use such apps for reading the Quran while traveling,” he added.Adnar Qamer, a social worker and a resident of Dabeerpura, said, “It’s extremely beneficial during Ramzan as it reminds us repeatedly through notifications to recite Azkars (supplications). Even if I am busy, when I unlock my phone, a message pops up reminding that it’s Ramzan and that it’s time for prayers.”

Cashing in on the demand for such apps are techies from the city who are developing similar apps for free. One such app developer is Tolichowki resident Mohammed Owais who created an app called Raahe Salaf, which has been downloaded a 1000 times on Google Play.Owais said, “We made the app to bridge the miscommunication between mosques and the people. Some masjids send out texts to devotees informing them of a development. Often they do not get it. Our app provides a common platform for sending out alerts.”However, Qamer, explaining the disadvantage to the apps, said, “Since everything -- supplications and Quran texts -- is readily available a tap away, most of us have stopped memorising the text.”

All CPP works put on hold for the holy month

With Ramzan beginning on Wednesday, GHMC has decided to put on hold all the work pertaining to Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), considering the fact that the locality is expected to be very crowded throughout the month.The holy month sees a number of activities in and around Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Madina, Patherghatti, Gulzar Houz etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramzan Apps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Relief for Secunderabad people as four closed roads reopen

GITAM counselling begins today

Government observatory home in Hyderabad to get de-addiction centre

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls