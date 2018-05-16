Apps help busy Hyderabad Muslims keep track of Ramzan timings

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: New-gen Hyderabadis are increasingly looking towards technology, more specifically mobile apps, for keeping track of prayer timings, sehar, iftar and various other observances during the month of Ramzan.These apps not only notify users the different timings of prayers but also have features like the entire text of Quran with Arabic scripts, translations and audio recitations, Qibla locator, Islamic Hijri calendar, map of Halal restaurants and even live feed from the Great Mosque Of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The apps gain importance for working-class Muslims, residing in far away neighbourhoods of Hitec City and other areas, who do not get access to Masjids and often cannot hear calls of prayer, Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson said. “I use such apps for reading the Quran while traveling,” he added.Adnar Qamer, a social worker and a resident of Dabeerpura, said, “It’s extremely beneficial during Ramzan as it reminds us repeatedly through notifications to recite Azkars (supplications). Even if I am busy, when I unlock my phone, a message pops up reminding that it’s Ramzan and that it’s time for prayers.”

Cashing in on the demand for such apps are techies from the city who are developing similar apps for free. One such app developer is Tolichowki resident Mohammed Owais who created an app called Raahe Salaf, which has been downloaded a 1000 times on Google Play.Owais said, “We made the app to bridge the miscommunication between mosques and the people. Some masjids send out texts to devotees informing them of a development. Often they do not get it. Our app provides a common platform for sending out alerts.”However, Qamer, explaining the disadvantage to the apps, said, “Since everything -- supplications and Quran texts -- is readily available a tap away, most of us have stopped memorising the text.”

All CPP works put on hold for the holy month

With Ramzan beginning on Wednesday, GHMC has decided to put on hold all the work pertaining to Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), considering the fact that the locality is expected to be very crowded throughout the month.The holy month sees a number of activities in and around Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Madina, Patherghatti, Gulzar Houz etc.