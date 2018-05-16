Government observatory home in Hyderabad to get de-addiction centre

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drug de-addiction centre will be set up at the Government Observation Home for Boys in Saidabad to address the long-standing issue of substance abuse among juveniles admitted to the home. On multiple occasions, experts said, substance addiction was found to be one of the major reasons which push minors to commit crimes.

Sources in the women and child development department said that some of the juveniles, who are heavily reliant on ganja, whitener and illegally distilled liquor, suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms after admission to the Observation Home.

“Apart from homesickness, addiction is another reason some juveniles want to break away from the home. The only thing on their mind is to get a dose of the substance they are addicted to. They influence other juveniles in their plan to escape from the place,” said sources who closely work with juveniles. A few days ago, 15 juveniles escaped from the home, four of whom returned.The offenders had access not only to ganja, whitener but also to LSD, cocaine and other drugs, sources said.

Principal secretary in the women and child development department M Jagadeeshwar said that they have entered into an MoU with a private hospital which provides de-addiction services. “The agreement is for two years. A de-addiction centre will be established at the home,” said B Shailaja, director of juvenile and correctional services.

COUNSELLING

Officials from the department said that they will soon appoint psychologists who will counsel juveniles in the Observation Home twice to thrice a week. “We are taking steps to appoint counsellors soon. Earlier, camps were conducted where rehabilitation services were taken up,” Shailaja said.

Currently, experts are called in once or twice a month for the purpose. Without regular counselling, experts said, one would not know if a minor comes from a troubled background, leading him to commit a crime, and the method which has to be followed to bring them back to normal life.

Psychiatrists who deal with minors said that a counsellor assesses the IQ levels of juveniles, screens them for psychological illnesses if they are addicted to substances such as ganja and whitener. And, after assessment, they will teach them life skills, which include educating themselves, and managing stress and finances.