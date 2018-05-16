Home Cities Hyderabad

Jeweller held in Hyderabad  for cheating four businessmen

Since December 2017, Abhishaik was purchasing diamonds and gems on credit basis from one Bhupender, a gem trader from the city, and Suresh, Praveen and Piyush, all gem traders from Gujarat.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A jeweller from the Old City has been arrested by the Charminar police for allegedly cheating four businessmen including one from the city and three from Gujarat, by failing to pay the money for the diamonds and gems he purchased from them.According to Charminar police, Abhishaik Jain (27), a resident of Ghansi Bazar was running ‘Jaipur Gems’ store at Bandika Adda in Charminar.

Due to his addiction of betting money on cricket matches, he incurred huge losses. In order to come out of the financial crunch, he hatched a plan to purchase gems and diamonds from traders and flee to his native after making money by selling them. Since December 2017, Abhishaik was purchasing diamonds and gems on credit basis from one Bhupender, a gem trader from the city, and Suresh, Praveen and Piyush, all gem traders from Gujarat.

He purchased gems worth Rs 1.5 crore from them and paid partial amounts to gain their confidence. But he neither paid them the money nor returned the gems, and had been postponing the payment.Bhupender lodged a complaint alleging cheating and a case has been registered against him under sections 406 and 420 of IPC by the Charminar police.

Charminar inspector K Chandrashekar Reddy said the accused has been taken into custody and during questioning, he confessed to having cheated the traders.“Abhishaik had mortgaged some gems and sold some of them. Based on his confession, a bag containing gems worth `60 lakh has been recovered, and he will be produced before the court,” said the inspector. He said that the role of two others, as alleged by the complainant has to be verified in further investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.

