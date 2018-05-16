No case yet against MIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala who beat up 'rapist' party man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even 48 hours after the video of a mob of Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen workers led by Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala entering a city police station and attacking a man alleged to have raped a minor girl emerged, the city police are yet to register a case against the mob or the MLA. Though the incident took place on the night of May 11, the video had emerged only on Monday.

The police top brass is reportedly in a fix on how to proceed given that MIM is close to TRS. “MIM is close to the powers that be. However we are conducting an inquiry,” a police official remarked.

On Tuesday, when questioned at a press meet, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar maintained that “an inquiry into the incident is underway. Following the report from DCP, we will take further course of action.”

It is learnt that no time frame has been fixed for the completion of inquiry. When contacted, East Zone DCP M Ramesh said, “No case has been registered into the incident yet. A GD (General Dairy) entry has been made regarding the assault which happened at the police station. The enquiry is on to find out the facts.”

“The sub-inspector on duty A Ravinder, Sultan Bazar ACP M Chetana and other police personnel had taken the victim to Bharosa Centre as soon as the case was registered. The accused was brought to the police station by the locals after bashing him up,” he said. On further questioning, the DCP said, “It was a mob and the local MLA was also present therein. In a fit of rage, they slapped the accused and also asked the policemen to put him in the lock-up. The accused was in drunk, so he was made to sit outside the lock-up in a room.”

The video showed MLA Balala and his supporters walk into the Chaderghat police station and attack accused Syed Ismail. Ismail, who is father of three, was caught by the locals when he attempted to rape a six-year-old girl at her residence in Wahed Nagar, when her parents were out on May 11.The MLA while walking out of the Chaderghat police station also addressed media demanding strict action against the accused and anyone who indulges in sexual offences against children. However, the MLA was not available for a comment despite repeated attempts.