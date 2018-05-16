Romanians travelled all way to Hyd for ATM fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gang hailing from Romania, involved in skimming and cloning of debit cards has been busted by the Cyberabad cybercrime police. Two Romanian nationals were arrested in connection with the crime and Rs 35 lakh was seized from them, besides material used for skimming and cloning of debit cards.

They allegedly cloned over 556 debit cards and withdrew money from bank accounts of customers living in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Two other Romanians involved in the crime fled the country in the last week of April. Vasile Gabriel Razvan, prime accused in the case, allegedly formed a team with three other friends — Buricea Alexandru Mihai, Ticu Bogdan Costinel and Pucia Eugn Marian — after he heard from sources in his country that this was an easy way to make money.

Gabriel taught his friends to skim and clone debit cards and arranged business visas for them. They searched in Google for the top cities in India and found Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the top-three list and arrived at Hyderabad in December 2017. The gang has selected ATM centres without security guards to fix the skimmers. They also installed cameras above the ATM machine to capture the PIN numbers of the card holders.

The cards were later cloned and money was withdrawn at four ATMs in Mumbai. Further, they left to Delhi and Mumbai to commit the offence and again came back to Hyderabad in February 2018.

Based on a complaint from Anil Bhargava, a city resident, that Rs 1 lakh from his bank account was withdrawn fraudulently, the cybercrime police registered a case and probed. During the probe, the photographs of the accused were collected from the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the ATM centres.

A team went to Mumbai and apprehended Gabriel and Alexandru from Malad in Mumbai and were brought to the city. Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the cybercrime division had received over 45 complaints of skimming. “Debit cards of 50 banks have been skimmed and cloned. Money lost is estimated around Rs 20 lakh. The total money swindled by the gang is yet to be ascertained. They converted the money into Euros and sent it to their associates in Romania through Western Union Money Transfer outlets,” said the commissioner during a conference at his office on Tuesday.

Two accused Ticu and Puica fled to Romania in April this year, while Gabriel and Alexandru went to Mumbai and stayed at a hotel located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, and withdrew money from different ATMs, he said. The police recovered Rs 35 lakh cash, 196 skimmed cards, six camera panels, six skimmers, one MSR (Magnetic Strip Card Reader), two external hard disks, seven mobile phones, one laptop and the passports from the accused.

Nigerian uses voice changer, loots Rs 2.2 lakh from city man

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters used a voice modulation app to trap a city resident and cheated him of Rs 2.22 lakh. According to police, a gang of Nigerian nationals trapped the city man by creating a fake profile on a matrimony website and made him deposit money into accounts of their two Indian friends.

Rachakonda police have arrested one Nigerian national, four others are at large. The gang created a fake profile on the website of a bride seeking groom to trap the victim, who belonged to LB Nagar. He was contacted by one ‘woman’ claiming to be Dr Biya Babar, a medical practitioner based out of USA.

The duo exchanged their phone numbers and have been chatting on WhatsApp since March. On March 14, the victim received a call from one Sushma, who claimed to be a customs official at the New Delhi Airport. Sushma claimed that Biya Babar was detained at the airport for carrying huge amounts of money in US Dollars.

Further, Sushma asked the man to pay Rs 70,000 as ‘customs clearance fee’ so that Biya and the foreign currency in her possession can be released. And that was the beginning of a long list of calls demanding more cash. The second call came from one Suresh Gupta who demanded Rs 1.52 lakh for issuance of ‘anti-terrorism’ and ‘anti-money laundering certificate’. However, the man did not pay the money. Later, he again received a call from one Priya Sharma who claimed to be an official at the airport. She asked him to pay one last fee. Convinced, he paid again.

Then came a call from someone claiming to be an RBI official, asking him to pay Rs 1.15 lakh. This is when the man became suspicious and lodged a complaint. Assistant Commissioner S Harinath said mobile numbers from which calls came were traced to Delhi. The accused was identified as Osazee Russ Ediagbonya alias George Purnell alias Brown of Nigeria. Osazee was caught at Delhi and brought to the city on Friday.