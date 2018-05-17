Hyderabad ranked best capital city in solid waste disposal

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, four cities including Greater Hyderabad from Telangana state found top place in Swachh Sarvekshan 2018 ranking announced by the Central Government on Wednesday. The results of Swachh Survekshan 2018, which aims to estimate levels of cleanliness across cities in the country, were announced by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi Wednesday.

Of the 52 awardees, Telangana got four awards among 4,203 cities in the country, Hyderabad stood as best capital city in India in “Best Solid Waste Management”. In South Zone category out of the four awards, Telangana got three awards. Cleanest Town is bagged by Siddipet, Best Citizen Feedback Town by Boduppal and Best practices and Innovations Town was bagged by Peerzadaguda.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018, which was the first pan Indian exercise to assess cleanliness in urban India, surveyed as many as 4,203 cities from January 4 to March 10, 2018. An elated GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy told Express that the award for Best Solid Waste Management Practicing City in State Capital category) among 29 states and seven union territories is a big achievement.

GHMC has done some good work in solid management system, ie, segregation of dry and wet waste at source itself by involving residential welfare associations, NGOs, self help groups and citizens. Through this the collection of garbage has increased from 3,000 tonnes to 4,800 tonnes daily basis.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that distribution of two bin systems for segregation of wet and dry wastes, introduction swacch tiippers, appointing swachh dhoots against dumping of garbage in nalas, regular awareness among people helped GHMC in effective dealing of santationin the city.