Hypertension if left untreated can lead to paralysis, say experts

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hypertension, that affects a large section of population in the State, can lead to serious medical conditions if left untreated. These include cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure and even paralysis.

The National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16) released earlier this year revealed that as many as 19.8 per cent men and 13.2 per cent women in Telangana have hypertension. The World Hypertension Day falls on May 17 and the theme this year is ‘Know Your Numbers.’

Experts say the theme has been chosen because blood pressure checks take no more than five minutes. But, people often ignore the need for regular check up and visit a doctor only when the blood pressure shoots up. “Vascular surgery, heart surgery, dialysis, transplantation, and stroke rehabilitation are very expensive. Financial and social costs incurred because of high BP are astronomical.

According to estimates, the annual cost of medical care incurred by patients with hypertension related disease in India is over a whopping 20 billion dollars,” says Dr S Venkat Ram, director for South Asia Region, World Hypertension League.

While the cost of medication and doctor consultation for high blood pressure comes roughly around Rs 8,000 per annum if detected early, the cost of cardiac surgeries or transplantations, when the issue is neglected, spikes up anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

The fact assumes significance because specialists claim that only 50 per cent of people with hypertension are aware of their condition. Even worse, of the small number of those who are diagnosed with the condition, less than half avail treatment. Though a person is categorised as having hypertension only if his readings are above 140/90 in India, Dr Venkat Ram says the country should be ready for new standard of 130/80.

Big numbers

Around 83,162 people in 12 districts of Telangana have been detected with hypertension as part of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) survey taken by the State Health and Family Welfare department, which is still underway. A total of 13,45,009 people were screened in Jangaon, Peddapalli, Jagtial and nine other districts in Telangana and more would be examined in those places