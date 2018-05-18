Home Cities Hyderabad

Debit card fraud: Hyderabad Police to seek Interpol’s help to nab Romanians

The police also are planning to write to the Embassy of Romania, to collect the details of the gangs that have reportedly committed similar fraud in Cyberabad commissionerate limits and went back.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police are planning to approach Interpol and get red-corner notices issued against two Romanian nationals, who fled the country after siphoning money through skimming of debit cards from the city residents.

Police had recently arrested the two accused hailing from Romania and seized Rs 35 lakh cash swindled by executing the fraud. The police also are planning to write to the Embassy of Romania, to collect the details of the gangs that have reportedly committed similar fraud in Cyberabad commissionerate limits and went back.

Apprehension of Vasile Gabriel Razvan and Buricea Alexandru Mihai, who were part of a four-member gang that inserted skimmers in the ATM machines at various places in the city, and cloned the debit cards of customers and fraudulently withdrawn money, revealed that two others Ticu Bogdan Costinel and Puica Eugn Marian of Romania left the country in April this year.

Prima facie, the sleuths found that the members of such gangs who already have committed offences in India have shared information with Gabriel, to target Indian cities.With this, the Cyberabad police want to take custody of Gabriel and Alexandru and find out the details of the gangs that went scot-free.

"The arrested Romanians will be taken into custody to extract information about the gangs that have shared information about their involvement in the cyber frauds. We will approach the Embassy of Romania to collect the details of the recent travellers to India, and write to the Interpol to get red-corner notices issued against them," said Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar.

The commissioner said they would also get the red-corner notices issues to the two absconding accused Ticu Bogdan Costinel and Pucia Eugn Marian of Romania, who are wanted in the recent case. Preventive Detention Act would also be initiated against the arrested Romanians and put them in the jail."There is no threat to the city from foreign criminals. This is an isolated incident after the 3.5 kg gold heist at Kukatpally. That happened in April last year. As confessed by the arrested persons, they were told by other gangs that they can fly free after committing the frauds in India, and Hyderabad was not the only target. The gang also committed the fraud in Delhi and Mumbai," the commissioner replied, ruling out that foreign gangs are targetting Cyberabad to make money.A gang from Peru came to India and stolen a bag containing 3.5 kg gold belonging to a jeweller at Kukatpally on April 16, 2017. The gang also reportedly stolen gold from Bengaluru prior to the city's heist.

