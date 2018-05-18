Hyderabad's Punjagutta Subway in the dock for serving drink with live cockroaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A day after a video of cockroaches being found in a cold drink cup at a Subway outlet in Punjagutta shocked the city, a team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, based on a complaint by the victim’s family, on Thursday conducted checks at the outlet in Hyderabad Central mall, Punjagutta, and found it to be infested with cockroaches. According to media reports, the store the store remained shut on Thursday.

Maruganti Vamshikrishna Reddy, a city-based businessman and his family were the ones who had to deal with the ordeal. After a shopping spree at the Central Mall, the family had stopped over at the Subway outlet to grab some food and cold drinks. Vamshi’s daughter had opted for a cold fountain drink.

A few sips later, the girl felt something crawling inside her mouth. On removing the ‘thing’, to her horror, she realised it was a live cockroach. When a shocked Vamshi opened the cup, to the horror of his horrors, he found the remaining of the family - four more cockroaches in the drink.

When Vamshi tried to confront the staff of the outlet, they reportedly did not give coherent answers. When Vamshi checked the kitchen area of the outlet, he was appalled to see it infested with cockroaches. He allegedly also found the staff reusing the lids and cups. Vamshi later shared the entire episode on social media.

Meanwhile, GHMC’s Central Zone Food Safety Inspector Sudharshan Reddy, along with Assistant Medical Officer of Health Dr Bhargava Narayana, inspected the place on Thursday.“We found cockroaches at the Subway outlet and the place was unhygienic. A show cause notice will be served on Friday,” said Sudharshan Reddy. The officials, who also shot videos of the inspection, have collected food samples and sent it to the State Food laboratory.