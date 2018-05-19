Home Cities Hyderabad

15 juveniles who escaped from Hyderabad government observatory home   shifted to safer premises

According to officials, the boys in the over-capacitated Observatory Home have been shifted to the Special Home on same premises, which used to be the home for convicts.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 15 juveniles from Saidabad government Observatory Home escaped breaking a window four days ago, measures are being taken up by the Department of Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services. After initial inquiry into the matter, the superintendent and other supervisors were suspended on the same day. Following this, the department has been looking to strengthen the system. 

According to officials, the boys in the over-capacitated Observatory Home have been shifted to the Special Home on same premises, which used to be the home for convicts. Meanwhile, around 45 convicts have been shifted to a spacious 7-acre premises in Pragathi Nagar which has been taken over by the department.   
“As on today, five boys of the 15 boys have returned to the Home. One of these boys has been convicted for murder and has attained 19 years and hence has been sent to Cherlapally jail. The other four are in the Special home along with the other,” said B Shailaja, director, juvenile justice and correctional services.  
While these 20 boys have been given bail, another 20 admissions were received as on date. Currently, there are more than 40 juveniles at the Special Home who have been shifted from the Observatory Home.

