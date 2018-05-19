Four youngsters on joy trip die in Hyderabad road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four youngsters of a five-member group heading to Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad died after the car they were travelling in rammed a divider at a high speed at Jeedimetla. Two youngsters died on the spot while another two died while undergoing treatment.

The condition of another youngster is said to be critical and is undergoing treatment at Mallareddy Hospital in Suraram, said Jeedimetla police.

The accident took place at around 2.45 am on Friday, when the group was on its way to a joy trip after attending the birthday celebrations of a friend at Suraram. The police said the car (TS 07 UF 5592) rammed into a divider at DP Colony in Jeedimetla and flung into air and fell on the other side. The car after making several rounds and hit a tree before halting.

The deceased have been identified as V Rama Rao, Uday Kumar, M Hema Sundar, K Ganesh. Another B Kiran Kumar, an intermediate student is still critical.According to police, the youngsters had celebrated a friend’s birthday in their locality. They booked a car on rent from ‘Zoom Car’ to go to Ananthagiri Hills on Friday morning. They were not under the influence of alcohol, cops said.