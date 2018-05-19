Hyderabad girl stuck in Chicago, Mother tweets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mother of a Hyderabadi woman who was stuck in Chicago after her belongings were stolen, appealed to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to intervene and rescue her daughter.

Shenaz Jehan (24) is pursuing Masters in Information Technology at a university in Rome and went on a vacation to Chicago.

On May 5, while she was out with her friends, her place of stay was allegedly robbed and her belongings including ATM cards, passport and educational certificates stolen. She has been stuck in Chicago since then.

Jehan’s mother Sana Fathima, who lives in Edi Bazar, tweeted: “My daughter has been studying in Rome for the last nine months. The incident happened in Chicago. As I belong to a poor family and had to borrow money to send my daughter for studies abroad...kindly interfere in the matter and ask the Indian Counsul General in Chicago to help my daughter return to Rome.” Fatima had approached the Consulate after the incident. However, officials over there asked her to produce a police report. She alleged the police was not helping her in the matter.