Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held in Hyderabad for revenge porn; teen for circulating clips

In order to take revenge against his ex-girlfriend working now in a Dubai hotel, a city-based man uploaded her nude pictures and videos on porn websites.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: In order to take revenge against his ex-girlfriend working now in a Dubai hotel, a city-based man uploaded her nude pictures and videos on porn websites. Another 19-year-old student from Warasiguda downloaded pictures of the victim and again uploaded them on other porn websites. Both the accused have been arrested by Cyberabad cybercrime police based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman hailing from the city, is a graduate in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology from a private college. For last few months, her ex-boyfriend G Ankam Raju (23), who was also her classmate had been harassing and threatening her for refusing to marry him. Though they wanted to get married, victim’s mother objected as they belonged to different communities.

Recently, she moved to Dubai while Raju was working with a resort in Kondapur. She was avoiding him after the breakup and did not respond to Raju’s calls. Infuriated, he shared nude pictures and videos of his ex-girlfriend with her friends on social media and also uploaded the same on porn websites. The victim’s mother  lodged a complaint.

During the probe, police nabbed Raju from his residence at Khanamet in Madhapur and seized the mobile phone in which victim’s pictures were stored. Cops also arrested a 19-year-old student N Susruth from Warasiguda for uploading the victim’s pictures.

NIN scientist booked by OU police
Osmania University police Friday registered criminal cases against a senior scientist working with National Institute of Nutrition on charges of allegedly harassing a woman student by sending abusive content on WhatsApp.  The victim, a woman student from West Bengal, lodged a complaint on Friday, based on which police registered cases on scientist K Bhaskara Chary under section 354 (A), 509 of IPC and SC, ST atrocity cases.  NIN conducted an internal inquiry and issued orders in suspending the scientist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
revenge porn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Relish and celebrate this Ramzan with Hyderabadi dishes

Women speak out, promote #IWILLGOOUT

The royal city of Holland

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018