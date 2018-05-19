Man held in Hyderabad for revenge porn; teen for circulating clips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to take revenge against his ex-girlfriend working now in a Dubai hotel, a city-based man uploaded her nude pictures and videos on porn websites. Another 19-year-old student from Warasiguda downloaded pictures of the victim and again uploaded them on other porn websites. Both the accused have been arrested by Cyberabad cybercrime police based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman hailing from the city, is a graduate in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology from a private college. For last few months, her ex-boyfriend G Ankam Raju (23), who was also her classmate had been harassing and threatening her for refusing to marry him. Though they wanted to get married, victim’s mother objected as they belonged to different communities.

Recently, she moved to Dubai while Raju was working with a resort in Kondapur. She was avoiding him after the breakup and did not respond to Raju’s calls. Infuriated, he shared nude pictures and videos of his ex-girlfriend with her friends on social media and also uploaded the same on porn websites. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint.

During the probe, police nabbed Raju from his residence at Khanamet in Madhapur and seized the mobile phone in which victim’s pictures were stored. Cops also arrested a 19-year-old student N Susruth from Warasiguda for uploading the victim’s pictures.

NIN scientist booked by OU police

Osmania University police Friday registered criminal cases against a senior scientist working with National Institute of Nutrition on charges of allegedly harassing a woman student by sending abusive content on WhatsApp. The victim, a woman student from West Bengal, lodged a complaint on Friday, based on which police registered cases on scientist K Bhaskara Chary under section 354 (A), 509 of IPC and SC, ST atrocity cases. NIN conducted an internal inquiry and issued orders in suspending the scientist.