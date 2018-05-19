Now, you can charge electric vehicles at Hyderabad Metro stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro will become the first metro rail system in the country to set up electric vehicle charging stations. The charging stations will be first set up at Miyapur station and Dr BR Ambedkar station at Balanagar and later across all Metro stations in the city, announced L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) on Friday.

The provision is being provided by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in partnership with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL ) and will be developed on a Vehicle to Grid (V2G) concept. The charging ports will be of the Bharat Charger DC-001 standard, approved by Government of India.

An app is also under development which will help consumers locate and share the status of availability of the charging station and facilitate online payment towards EV Charging for seamless operation with least waiting time. These EV charging stations shall be monitored and operated remotely by Power Grid.