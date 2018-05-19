Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, you can charge electric vehicles at Hyderabad Metro stations

Hyderabad Metro will become the first metro rail system in the country to set up electric vehicle charging stations.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro will become the first metro rail system in the country to set up electric vehicle charging stations. The charging stations will be first set up at Miyapur station and Dr BR Ambedkar station at Balanagar and later across all Metro stations in the city, announced L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) on Friday.

The provision is being provided by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in partnership with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL ) and will be developed on a Vehicle to Grid (V2G) concept. The charging ports will be of the Bharat Charger DC-001 standard, approved by Government of India. 

An app is also under development which will help consumers locate and share the status of availability of the charging station and facilitate online payment towards EV Charging for seamless operation with least waiting time. These EV charging stations shall be monitored and operated remotely by Power Grid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro metro rail electric vehicle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Relish and celebrate this Ramzan with Hyderabadi dishes

Women speak out, promote #IWILLGOOUT

The royal city of Holland

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018