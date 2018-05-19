Home Cities Hyderabad

Sexual abuse: Hyderabad police nab social welfare school principal’s husband

The accused was absconding from the day of registration of a case on May 1, at the Gachibowli police station.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travelling to several places in two states for 17 days to avoid apprehension, the husband of a social welfare residential school principal at Gachibowli, who was accused of outraging the modesty of a 14-year-old girl, was nabbed on Friday.

The accused was absconding from the day of registration of a case on May 1, at the Gachibowli police station. T Damodhar (47) husband of T Pramodini, is accused of sexually abusing a girl student of the social welfare residential school. On May 1, mother a the victim lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that on multiple occasions Damodhar had misbehaved with her daughter, when she went to principal’s quarters.

A case was registered against Damodhar under sections 354 of IPC and section 8 of POCSO Act. The special team formed to apprehend Damodhar chased him for 17 days and finally nabbed in Chandanagar on Friday. Gachibowli inspector M Gangadhar said that to avoid apprehension, he travelled to places in AP and Bengaluru. 

