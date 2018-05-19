Two Ghanaians held in Hyderabad for duping on pretext of mobile phone purchase

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student from the city deposited Rs 1.1 lakh in the account of fraudsters from Ghana, who lured him on the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone. The victim was told that he has to pay the money to increase his Paypal account credit to Rs 1.8 lakh. Instead of collecting money for the phone he sold, the youngster paid back the money and got deceived.

The victim Keerthan Sagar of Jagadgirigutta was on job hunt. His elder brother who stays in the USA sent him an iPhone, a few months ago. Due to financial crunch at home, Keerthan wanted to sell it for Rs 79,000 and advertised on ‘Olx’. Keerthan was contacted by a stranger Aaleyah Malik, who claimed to be a resident of London.

Malik accepted to pay the money but through Paypal.Believing him, Keerthan sent his phone to an address in Pune, as provided by Malik through a courier company. Malik told Keerthan to pay Rs 1.1 lakh more so that his credit limit on Paypal would reach the minimum amount of `1.8 lakh, and the former can send the total amount of Rs 1.89 lakh to the latter. Keerthan deposited the amount in a bank account provided by Malik but could not contact him later.

Cyberabad cybercrime inspector K Srinivas said the accused, located in Ghana, has been using the London mobile number. His two friends Kwakye William Agyare and Braimah Mohammed Awal, both from Ghana, live in Pune. The Pune residents have been apprehended based on the bank account details, he said. “The duo has duped about 20 to 30 people so far to the tune of `30 lakh,” he said.