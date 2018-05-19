Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Ghanaians held in Hyderabad for duping on pretext of mobile phone purchase

An engineering student from the city deposited Rs 1.1 lakh in the account of fraudsters from Ghana, who lured him on the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student from the city deposited Rs 1.1 lakh in the account of fraudsters from Ghana, who lured him on the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone. The victim was told that he has to pay the money to increase his Paypal account credit to Rs 1.8 lakh. Instead of collecting money for the phone he sold, the youngster paid back the money and got deceived.

The victim Keerthan Sagar of Jagadgirigutta was on job hunt. His elder brother who stays in the USA sent him an iPhone, a few months ago. Due to financial crunch at home, Keerthan wanted to sell it for Rs 79,000 and advertised on ‘Olx’. Keerthan was contacted by a stranger Aaleyah Malik, who claimed to be a resident of London.

Malik accepted to pay the money but through Paypal.Believing him, Keerthan sent his phone to an address in Pune, as provided by Malik through a courier company. Malik told Keerthan to pay Rs 1.1 lakh more so that his credit limit on Paypal would reach the minimum amount of `1.8 lakh, and the former can send the total amount of Rs 1.89 lakh to the latter. Keerthan deposited the amount in a bank account provided by Malik but could not contact him later.

Cyberabad cybercrime inspector K Srinivas said the accused, located in Ghana, has been using the London mobile number. His two friends Kwakye William Agyare and Braimah Mohammed Awal, both from Ghana, live in Pune. The Pune residents have been apprehended based on the bank account details, he said. “The duo has duped about 20 to 30 people so far to the tune of `30 lakh,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghana mobile phone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Relish and celebrate this Ramzan with Hyderabadi dishes

Women speak out, promote #IWILLGOOUT

The royal city of Holland

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018