Chief Secretary reviews alternative roads, flyovers in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After several representations were made by the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits with regard to the blockage of roads for civilians, a meeting regarding this was held in Secretariat on Saturday.

Five proposals, with elevated corridors and grade roads, which can be used both by the civilians as well as military officials of the Cantonment area, were prepared by an official committee led by chief secretary, S K Joshi. He held the meeting with officials to discuss alternative roads and flyovers for the area on Saturday.

The cost of the plans and the land acquisition were also discussed. The discussion also focused on Gough Road, which was shut for many years for civilians in the area and was recently opened after the people in the area took the matter to various levels, including the Defence Ministry.

The road is currently open, and during the discussion on Friday, this was also taken up, including the field firing range and other military lands in Jawaharnagar and Shameerpet were also discussed.

Joshi sought a report related to military security such as watch tower, training, and also infrastructure needed for medical facilities. Only recently, members of the colonies and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) took the matter to the Defence Ministry in New Delhi. Though they did not receive a response from the minister, they found an opportunity to present their problems.

The meeting, on Saturday, was attended by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area(TASA) General Officer Commanding(GOC) Major General N Srinivas Rao, Roads & Buildings principal secretary Sunil Sharma, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO SVR. Chandrasekhar, apart from officials from revenue and municipal departments.