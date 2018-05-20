Home Cities Hyderabad

Live cockroaches found in soft drink served by a fast food outlet in Hyderabad

Live cockroaches allegedly found in a soft drink served to a customer of a fast food outlet. The customer took a video of the live cockroaches and posted the clipping on the internet.

Published: 20th May 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Live cockroaches were allegedly found in a soft drink served to a customer of a fast food outlet here, following which a case has been registered against the person in-charge of the eatery.

Police said the customer found the live insects in the soft drink on May 16.

However the woman in charge did not properly respond over his complaint and allegedly misbehaved with him, they said.

The customer took a video of the live cockroaches and posted the clipping on the internet, He had also complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which sent its officials to the outlet and asked the management to close it.

A case was registered under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against the manager, police said.

Cockroach in soft drinks

