Home Cities Hyderabad

Restoration goes on sans safety gears for workers of Hyderabad's Golconda

Working without any safety gears or harnesses, the lives of workers engaged in the restoration of Golconda Fort are always at a threat.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Working without any safety gears or harnesses, the lives of workers engaged in the restoration of Golconda Fort are always at a threat. These workers can been seen at a height of 40ft, balancing their way on thin rusty steel pipes attending to the much-needed repairs on boundary wall. The workers are currently making the wall water tight so that rain water doesn’t seep into it and destroy the binding material.

The pipes, bound together with nuts and bolts, make for a rather flimsy-looking scaffold. At a time, when the group of five-six work together, the scaffold can be seen swaying from the pressure of the workers’ movement.Not just the workers on the scaffold, the danger lies on the ground level too — rather on the water. Entrusted with picking up plastic and similar such materials littered in the tank opposite to the ASI office, a worker can be seen going about his job on a makeshift boat made out of thermocol.

With various pieces of thermocol bound together, the worker jumps onto the roughly 5-feet structure and paddles with his hand to the littered spots. The tank on which he does his job is 3m deep.However, unperturbed are the workers. Mallesh, head mason of the group has been engaged in the Golconda Fort restoration work for the last 20 years.

In fact, Milan Kumar Chauley, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Hyderabad Circle, said, “We have offered them safety gears several times. However, they say it makes them more uncomfortable and that they cannot work like that. It’s actually the opposite. We have seen instances of workers injuring themselves when harnessed or using machines to work with,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golconda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Driving in Hyderabad's Miyapur is a tightrope walk

Soon, Hyderabad Metro stations to have 'smart' parking system

Zero malaria cases reported among 2,252 samples tested in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex