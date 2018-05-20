Home Cities Hyderabad

Soon, Hyderabad Metro stations to have 'smart' parking system

Two-wheelers parked outside a Metro station, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No more free parking at all operational metro stations. Yes, in order to tackle the haphazard parking at metro stations hindering the free movement of vehicles, authorities have decided to introduce a new system.

Currently operational in the 30 km stretch, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is going to have an Integrated Smart Parking Management System (ISPMS) for 24 stations, in accordance to the possible solution for haphazard parking.

HMRL officials said that the project envisages creating a smart parking system that utilises technology for information, payment and enforcement. A firm would be selected that will provide IT-based smart parking solution which is automated, cost-effective, secure, environment-friendly, energy efficient and must entail minimum human intervention for day-to-day parking management duly providing aesthetically designed parking sheds, officials said.

App to inform parking slot availability

A mobile app would be created for the purpose of tracking parking slot availability through simple directions and real-time information on the ISPMS. The information can be obtained from a website and variable message signs as well. An online digital payment system for payment of parking fees to ensure complete transparency in collection and appropriation of parking fees would be created. The services required to be rendered under the smart parking system by the firms include a provision of shaded area for two-wheelers and four-wheeler parking in designated on-street and off-street areas i.e. block faces and parking lots to ease parking hassles.

Interestingly, for vehicles flouting rules, an electronic enforcement system to check if a vehicle has paid the parking fee, as applicable, or not would be checked. Vehicles which don't would be flagged or tagged for violations. Real-time updates on the status of all parking lots including parking violations through a web portal and mobile application would be made available.

While the tariffs are yet to be announced, the system is set to have a real-time managing, enforcing and collecting parking fees from users as per tariff fixed by HMRL. Maintenance of necessary signages for guidance to the public regarding the availability of parking spaces at locations adjacent to each parking lot.

The ISPMS will be built in the city under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with HMRL as the coordinating agency. HMRL intends to develop the parking space at the 24 metro stations which are opened to commercial operations and proposes to appoint a licensee for the development of parking space of design, build, finance and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

