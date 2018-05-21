Home Cities Hyderabad

A walk to remember

The recent Ramzan food walk organised by Novotel Hyderabad Airport made us sample select items relished during the Holy Month

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD:It’s interesting to see the star hotels in the city showcasing the heritage of food through trails designed especially for Ramzan as this is the month not just for prayers for the Muslim community but also for the delicious iftar – the meal eaten for breaking the fast post sundown. That’s how Novotel Hyderabad Airport organised a Ramzan food walk the last weekend curated by the food blogger Zubair. Food writers and bloggers from other cities, too, joined.

The first stop of the walk was legendary Shah Ghouse restaurant in Shalibanda known for its haleem of silken texture. The place was brimming with a lot of visitors who came not just for relishing bowls of the dish, but also took packets home. The next destination was Pista House where we tried haleem along with Kaddu Ki Kheer, Phirni and Double Ka Meetha. Had the food essence been added a bit less, the desserts would be tasting near-to-perfect. We moved to Matwale Doodh Ghar after that to sample falooda and lassi served with a dash of Roohafza syrup and spoonfuls of mawa.

The next place was Akbar Fast Food Centre for Chicken-65, roomali roti and some fried chicken. If you are watching your calories then this isn’t the place for you. Our next venue was Milan Juice Centre for fresh juices and seasonal fruit salads, but seeing grand Mecca Masjid decked up in fairy lights we decided to go inside and witness the beauty. Rows of devotees were offering their taraweeh prayers, so we just stayed in the courtyard but not without getting a few photographs of the structure.

After having Irani chai at Nimrah we moved to Nayab for Qeema Roti and Bheja Fry. The spices worked their charm leaving notes of warmth onto our taste-buds. We rounded off our food trip with delicious Chicken Biryani at Shadab before heading home around midnight.  

— Saima Afreen
