Healthy skin = Healthy Bones

Shadab Khan By

Express News Service

Don’t underestimate the power of a healthy skin. It helps in producing Vitamin D for your body that is primary for healthy teeth and bones. Your body temperature is controlled and maintained by your skin. Dive into the guidelines

HYDERABAD:A healthy diet and a daily skin care regime are essentials for healthy skin. India has varied weather conditions and high-pollution levels. Stress levels are on the rise. Taking into consideration these factors, the importance of an intense skin care routine cannot be underestimated.

No two individuals have the same skin type. Planning your skin care routine must involve taking into consideration your skin type, and its needs. It is also important to pay attention to the weather conditions your skin would be facing.



To protect your skin from the woes of weather changes, pollution and stress, here is an essential guide to skin care below:

Regular cleansing

People with dry skin must avoid hot showers as much as possible. Hot showers not only dehydrate your skin, but they also wash away the essential oils secreted by your skin. Opt for cool water showers in summer, and warm ones for winter. Use a body scrub suited for your skin type to exfoliate your body from head to toe. Exfoliation will help get rid of the dead skin cells that tend to accumulate on the skin. It is ideal to use a scrub with gentle and small micro beads instead of large scrubbing particles that can damage your skin.

Hydrate your skin

After ridding your skin of the dead skin cells and dust build up, it is time to feed your skin with a body lotion or a moisturiser. Using one with natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, etc., can ensure your skin receives the nutrients it craves. Consider hydrating your skin as an extension to a healthy diet. Opt for a moisturiser rich in Omega 3’s fatty acids, vital antioxidants and important skin vitamins, such as Vitamin D, A, E and K. You can check the availability of these nutrients on the label of your moisturiser. A cleanser or body lotion with Vitamin C L-absorbic acid having a 15 percent or higher concentration level is ideal for healthy skin. Moisturising your skin just after taking a bath is ideal, as the pores on your skin are open and can easily absorb the nutrient served to them through your body lotion.

Protect

Hot summers or harsh winters, protecting your skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun is necessary. Whether you will be out and about in the outdoors or staying indoors, applying a full spectrum sunscreen to exposed skin every day is important. UVA sunrays, commonly known as the aging rays, can break through cloudy weather and harm your skin. Certain sunrays are also known to affect the skin by cutting through your office, home and car windows. A full spectrum sunscreen lotion offers protection from both UVB and UVA rays.

Vitamin D:

During winters, a lack of exposure to healthy sunrays can lead to a Vitamin D deficiency. You can apply a serum rich in Vitamin D before applying your sunscreen lotion to give your skin its required dose of sunshine vitamin.

Enhance your skin’s

healthy glow

Scars, cellulite and veins can sometimes become a hindrance in the appearance of healthy skin. Skin care markets are brimming with a range of oils to choose from. Instead of using a concealer to hide your skin issues, it is always better to opt for an oil that can hide your flaws, as well as provide healthy nutrients to your skin.

Following a regular skin care routine will not only help improve your skin’s healthy glow, but will also create a protective amour for your body. Following the above skin care routine coupled with a diet rich in fruits and green leafy vegetables will ensure your skin looks pretty and will control the aging effects that skin goes through every passing day.

The article is written by General Nutrition Centre CEO.