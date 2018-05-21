Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six-year-old boy who went missing a year ago found 

 A 56-year-old woman was detained by Malakpet traffic policemen when she was found walking in an inebriated condition with her infant grandson. 

Published: 21st May 2018

Rescued baby reunited with family on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old woman was detained by Malakpet traffic policemen when she was found walking in an inebriated condition with her infant grandson. After inquiries into the incident, the baby boy was handed over to his parents. Police said, Narasamma, a resident of Chaderghat took her grandson to a toddy shop and got drunk, after which Malakpet traffic constables Nagaraju and Shekar Goud took notice and made inquires. Suspecting that she might have kidnapped the boy, they handed her over to Chaderghat police. Police, seeing that the baby was crying due to hunger, bought milk and fed him.

