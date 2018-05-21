Hyderabad: Six-year-old boy who went missing a year ago found 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old woman was detained by Malakpet traffic policemen when she was found walking in an inebriated condition with her infant grandson. After inquiries into the incident, the baby boy was handed over to his parents. Police said, Narasamma, a resident of Chaderghat took her grandson to a toddy shop and got drunk, after which Malakpet traffic constables Nagaraju and Shekar Goud took notice and made inquires. Suspecting that she might have kidnapped the boy, they handed her over to Chaderghat police. Police, seeing that the baby was crying due to hunger, bought milk and fed him.