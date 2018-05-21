Three murders within 10 hours leaves Hyderabad shocked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city woke up to a ‘bloody’ Sunday with three murders — all of different nature — being reported across Hyderabad in a matter of just 10 hours. A security guard, a businessman and an elderly woman were murdered in these separate incidents on Saturday night. While the 68-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her male maid servant in a suspected burglary attempt within Trimulgherry police limits, the businessman was allegedly chased and murdered by a gang in Saifabad police limits. The security guard who was guarding a property against tresspassers in Narayanguda police limits was allegedly murdered by a group of men in a suspected case of property dispute.

Police said, 68-year-old Sulochana who was living alone at her residence was found murdered lying in a pool of blood in the morning. Police, after being informed by neighbours, visited the house and found the almirah left open and empty. They also noticed that the maid servant was missing. “We suspect that her servant Arun might be involved in the offence. Her family members told us that gold ornaments on the body too were missing,’’ said R Rajeswara Rao, inspector, Trimulgherry police station.

At PJR Nagar, 30-year-old Shiva Kiran, a resident of Borabanda, was found dead with 10 stab injuries on his body. Police said, he had disputes with one Rehman from Mahabharatha Nagar. Sub Inspector Saidi Reddy said Shiva Kiran’s friend was assaulted a few days ago by Rehman’s relatives. Both of them had compromised after Rehman agreed to pay compensation of Rs 10,000.

“To collect the amount, Shiva Kiran came to Khairatabad last night. When Rehman told Shiva Kiran that he will pay only Rs 3,000 an argument broke out. During the altercation, Rehman’s relatives started assaulting Shiva Kiran. In an attempt to escape from the rivals, Kiran ran away. The accused Rehman and others chased him and stabbed him,’’ Sub Inspector said.

A 35-year-old security guard, who was guarding a property at Himayathnagar under Narayanguda PS limits, was also found murdered. Police suspect that he could have been murdered by rivals of the property owner. Narayanaguda Inspector B Ravinder said that the deceased Muni Swamy was posted at a property and unknown persons came to the place and murdered him by stabbing with knife. Receiving serious stabbing injuries, the security guard died on the spot.