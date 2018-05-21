Women to network, do charity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Siddham, a five-month-old non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad, says it is all geared up for its first charity and community event on May 23 at Lamakaan at 6 pm. About 25 women entrepreneurs will get together to put up their wares and network. “Budding women entrepreneurs get a test drive at the way the market works and also a space to showcase their wares.

This also doubles up as a networking event, exchange of business ideas and informal tie-ups. The proceeds go to charity, especially for providing food for the poor. We have partnered with All Ladies League and Helping To Hands for this,” says Alka Agarwal, one of the founders of Siddham.Siddham is a platform for women from all walks of life who have come together to give back something to the society. It creates awareness among the youth of the society by conducting various workshops including those for homemakers on how to get financially independent and how to turn a home-based entity into a profitable entrepreneurship model.

“Our workshops also benefit the artisans and craftsmen as we help them conduct exhibitions to support them in marketing their products. With a vision of synchronising women power, we believe in the motto ‘We rise by lifting others’ and direct our efforts accordingly”. She said that ever since its inception, they have conducted an event to discuss about fighting cancer and another at Masab Tank in April to promote budding entrepreneurs.