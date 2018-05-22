GHMC goes back on its own promise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reneging on its own direction to stop all Charminar Pedestrianisation Project operations during Ramzan, GHMC workers on Monday were seen toiling on the last stretch of the beautification project causing difficulty to locals, tourists and shopkeepers.

With most of the operations complete, the labourers were seen working on the unpavemented area near the Charminar Bus Stand. Locals and tourists, on their way to visit shops, Mecca Masjid or the Charminar, were struggling to navigate their way through the pedestrian mess.

Navid, an employee of Misar Collection, a shop located beneath the road level and right beside where the operation was underway, said, "Customers can't access our shop because of the construction. We have taken it upon ourselves to make it accessable." Navid and other employees were seen carrying heavy tiles and placing them in front of their shop to make a temporary way for customers.

When asked about the matter, Superintending Engineer of GHMC South Zone Dattu Panth dismissed it saying that it was not "major" work. Panth told the New Indian Express, "Most of the major work like laying down of pipes have been completed. The work in the buffer zones -- in front of Mecca Masjid, major shopping areas -- too have been completed. It's just that laying down of pipes is yet to be completed in the last 20m. That is minor work"

With 95 per cent of the work completed, we can't halt the work for the remaining, right?" asked the Panth, adding that all operation would be completed by Tuesday at the latest. The same was reiterated by the engineer supervising at the site.

A week ago, GHMC officials directed subordinates to immediately stop all works, and not begin the remaining flooring work beside Mecca Masjid until after Ramzan. The construction work was set to stop on Ramzan.