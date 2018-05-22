Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Last week, the GHMC announced formation of six zones _ LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation forming six zones for administrative convenience and to ensure better civic amenities, corporation commissioner B Janardhan Reddy issued orders on Monday asking the zonal commissioners to take complete charge of their respective posts immediately and report compliance.

Last week, the GHMC announced formation of six zones _ LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally. The Charminar zone will have six circles and Serilingampally four. The other four zones will have five circles each.

S Srinivas Reddy has been posted as zonal commissioner of LB Nagar zone covering Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles. N Ravi Kiran has been posted as the zonal commissioner of Charminar zone comprising Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar circles. He will also serve as additional commissioner of construction and demolition, waste and veterinary wing.

Bharati Hollikeri will be the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad zone which consists of Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills circles. She will continue to hold the post of additional commissioner of housing, nala encroachment removal and SRDP.

Zonal Commissioner CN Raghu Prasad has been shifted to Secunderabad zone which covers Amberpet, Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles. He will also hold the post of additional commissioner of administration. Zonal commissioner J Shankaraiah has been shifted to Kukatpally zone consisting of Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Alwal and Gajularamaram circles. Zonal commissioner Harichandana Dasari has been shifted to Serilingampally zone which consists of Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramachandrapuram and Patencheru circles.

Among the earlier zones, south and central had more number of circles and were larger in size. Central zone had eight circles and north six circles, causing administrative inconvenience. Hence the reorganisation of zones. New zones are being created in such a way that they should provide effective administration and better facilities to citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

After 10-year fight, woman makes realty firm pay up in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures