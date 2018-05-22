Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation forming six zones for administrative convenience and to ensure better civic amenities, corporation commissioner B Janardhan Reddy issued orders on Monday asking the zonal commissioners to take complete charge of their respective posts immediately and report compliance.

Last week, the GHMC announced formation of six zones _ LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally. The Charminar zone will have six circles and Serilingampally four. The other four zones will have five circles each.

S Srinivas Reddy has been posted as zonal commissioner of LB Nagar zone covering Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles. N Ravi Kiran has been posted as the zonal commissioner of Charminar zone comprising Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar circles. He will also serve as additional commissioner of construction and demolition, waste and veterinary wing.

Bharati Hollikeri will be the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad zone which consists of Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills circles. She will continue to hold the post of additional commissioner of housing, nala encroachment removal and SRDP.

Zonal Commissioner CN Raghu Prasad has been shifted to Secunderabad zone which covers Amberpet, Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles. He will also hold the post of additional commissioner of administration. Zonal commissioner J Shankaraiah has been shifted to Kukatpally zone consisting of Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Alwal and Gajularamaram circles. Zonal commissioner Harichandana Dasari has been shifted to Serilingampally zone which consists of Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramachandrapuram and Patencheru circles.

Among the earlier zones, south and central had more number of circles and were larger in size. Central zone had eight circles and north six circles, causing administrative inconvenience. Hence the reorganisation of zones. New zones are being created in such a way that they should provide effective administration and better facilities to citizens.