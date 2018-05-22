Husband kills wife, dumps body at railway tracks in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three persons were killed in different places in the city, a man stabbed to death his wife, wrapped the body in a cloth and dumped it on the railway tracks in Dabeerpura police limits last night. The prime suspect Hyder Khan, who had divorced his two wives earlier, is said to have fled to Dubai after executing the crime. Marital disputes is said to be the motive behind the murder.

The Dabeerpura police visited the railway tracks and shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for post mortem examination. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the woman, identified as Zeba Naaz was a resident of Farhatnagar. Based on a complaint by her mother at Narayanguda police station, a missing case was registered on May 19. She was the wife of Hyder Khan.

Inspector D Venkanna Naik said that Zeba Naaz was third wife of Hyder Khan and the couple have two sons aged between three to six years. There were disputes between wife and husband for the past six months. Hyder Khan used to assault her and harassed mentally on petty issues.“After we examined the incident and family background, we learnt that Hyder Khan hatched a plan to kill and executed it by murdering his wife. He took his wife to railway tracks, stabbed her to death on May 19. Later, he wrapped the body with a piece of cloth and other waste material papers and dumped it in the same place,’’ the inspector said.

On May 19, the victim’s mother Sakina Begum, who resides in King Koti saw Hyder Khan taking out his daughter.“Hyder Khan told my daughter that he wanted to discuss and resolve all issues,” police said quoting Sakina Begum. However, when she did not return home by late night, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

After committing the offence, Hyder Khan took his two sons to RGIA from where he made a call to his family members and informed that he was flying to Dubai. Previously, he had divorced his two wives.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.The couple was married seven years ago but of late Zeba along with her children had returned to her mother’s house which angered Hyder Khan who then decided to kill her.