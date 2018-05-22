Home Cities Hyderabad

Husband kills wife, dumps body at railway tracks in Hyderabad

A day after three persons were killed in different places in the city, a man stabbed to death his wife, wrapped the body in a cloth and dumped it on the railway tracks.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three persons were killed in different places in the city, a man stabbed to death his wife, wrapped the body in a cloth and dumped it on the railway tracks in Dabeerpura police limits last night. The prime suspect Hyder Khan, who had divorced his two wives earlier, is said to have fled to Dubai after executing the crime. Marital disputes is said to be the motive behind the murder.

The Dabeerpura police visited the railway tracks and shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for post mortem examination. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the woman, identified as Zeba Naaz was a resident of Farhatnagar. Based on a complaint by her mother at Narayanguda police station, a missing case was registered on May 19. She was the wife of Hyder Khan.

Inspector D Venkanna Naik said that Zeba Naaz was third wife of Hyder Khan and the couple have two sons aged between three to six years. There were disputes between wife and husband for the past six months. Hyder Khan used to assault her and harassed mentally on petty issues.“After we examined the incident and family background, we learnt that Hyder Khan hatched a plan to kill and executed it by murdering his wife. He took his wife to railway tracks, stabbed her to death on May 19. Later, he wrapped the body with a piece of cloth and other waste material papers and dumped it in the same place,’’ the inspector said.

On May 19, the victim’s mother Sakina Begum, who resides in King Koti saw Hyder Khan taking out his daughter.“Hyder Khan told my daughter that he wanted to discuss and resolve all issues,” police said quoting Sakina Begum. However, when she did not return home by late night, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

After committing the offence, Hyder Khan took his two sons to RGIA from where he made a call to his family members and informed that he was flying to Dubai. Previously, he had divorced his two wives.
A case was registered and further investigation is on.The couple was married seven years ago but of late Zeba along with her children had returned to her mother’s house which angered Hyder Khan who then decided to kill her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dabeerpura Hyderabad Husband kill wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures