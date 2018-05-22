Man posts private pictures of friend, held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to defame and take revenge against his friend, an engineering graduate resorted to sharing the private pictures of his friend with a woman and spread rumours about him. The accused, along with family members, had also attacked the woman’s father for asking him to not publicise the pictures. The Jawaharnagar police on Monday arrested four persons including the engineering graduate and remanded them.

Dhanraj, a private employee and Pavan, an engineering graduate, both residents of Jawaharnagar, are friends from a childhood. Some time back, when Dhanraj’s phone was not functioning properly, he shared the data present in the mobile including the pictures with Pavan and asked him to store them till he gets the phone repaired.But, recently, Dhanraj and Pavan had some issues. To take revenge against his friend, Pavan shared the pictures of Dhanraj with his female friend (22) and spread rumours that Dhanraj and the woman were in a relationship.

The woman’s father, who got to know about this, had asked Pavan not to tarnish his daughter’s reputation by spreading rumours. However, Pavan and his father Bhaskar, aong with his uncles Nagendran and Maraiah, attacked the woman’s father and injured him.Jawaharnagar sub-inspector G Naga Raju said, “Pavan and Dhanraj had some issues recently and the former wanted to take revenge by defaming his friend.”A case has been registered under section 354 (c) and 324 of IPC following a complaint from the woman’s father and the accused were remanded on Monday, said the SI.