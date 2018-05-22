Home Cities Hyderabad

Man posts private pictures of friend, held in Hyderabad

In a bid to defame and take revenge against his friend, an engineering graduate resorted to sharing the private pictures of his friend with a woman and spread rumours about him.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to defame and take revenge against his friend, an engineering graduate resorted to sharing the private pictures of his friend with a woman and spread rumours about him. The accused, along with family members, had also attacked the woman’s father for asking him to not publicise the pictures. The Jawaharnagar police on Monday arrested four persons including the engineering graduate and remanded them.

Dhanraj, a private employee and Pavan, an engineering graduate, both residents of Jawaharnagar, are friends from a childhood. Some time back, when Dhanraj’s phone was not functioning properly, he shared the data present in the mobile including the pictures with Pavan and asked him to store them till he gets the phone repaired.But, recently, Dhanraj and Pavan had some issues. To take revenge against his friend, Pavan shared the pictures of Dhanraj with his female friend (22) and spread rumours that Dhanraj and the woman were in a relationship.

The woman’s father, who got to know about this, had asked Pavan not to tarnish his daughter’s reputation by spreading rumours. However, Pavan and his father Bhaskar, aong with his uncles  Nagendran and Maraiah, attacked the woman’s father and injured him.Jawaharnagar sub-inspector G Naga Raju said, “Pavan and Dhanraj had some issues recently and the former wanted to take revenge by defaming his friend.”A case has been registered under section 354 (c) and 324 of IPC following a complaint from the woman’s father and the accused were remanded on Monday, said the SI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures