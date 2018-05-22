Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents sceptical if Local Military Authority will pay heed to Defence Ministry’s order

Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents are sceptical of the Defence Ministry's announcement that it will open all 62 roads in Cantonment areas across the country.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents are sceptical of the Defence Ministry's announcement that it will open all 62 roads in Cantonment areas across the country. They pointed out that the ministry had passed a similar order in January 2015, but the Local Military Authority (LMA) managed to convince senior-level officials and ensured the roads remained closed.

They are worried that the same thing will happen this time around, too. The members, who held a two-hour long meeting on Monday, have decided to write to the Defence ministry, yet again, in case the LMA does not open the roads as directed by the ministry. The north eastern federation association member CS Chandra Shekar said that in 2015, LMA opposed the move citing security reasons.

This time around, they are likely to do the same thing and may not comply with the Defence ministry's orders stating that the closed roads are Unit Line roads,'' he said. In case the LMA chooses not to take up the matter with their higher ups in New Delhi, then the 25 roads in SCB could be thrown open to the public within 20 days.

The residents also alleged that the LMA was preparing a report to submit to the Defence Ministry against opening of the roads based on a High Court order in 2014, which ruled that these roads are Unit Line Roads. The issue of collection of service charges from the LMA also came up for discussion during the meeting. ''It would be helpful for SCB if the LMA paid service charges on time. The SCB has been struggling to get its due, which is nearly `466 crore of service charges this financial year. The Ministry has paid only `50 crore so far,'' J Ramakrishna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board Local Military Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets chiefs for six new zones

Soon, Hyderabad to get swanky AC bus shelters

After 10-year fight, woman makes realty firm pay up in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures