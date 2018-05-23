Home Cities Hyderabad

Deccani dialect and some bravado clinched it for her

Old City ki bachchi Farah Fatima Khan about a finding a space on a national TV show

By Akumbenla Jamir
HYDERABAD: IT was her Hyderabadi slang that gave Farah Fatima Khan the edge over other contestants at the MTV Roadies show, a youth show on MTV. With a 16-year history, it is one of India’s longest running shows. Roadies has inspired many youngsters with its adventure and drama filled show. Farah saw Roadies as a platform to fulfil her dream to get a taste of adventure.

When she heard about the MTV Roadies Xtreme 2018 she took the opportunity to be a part of it. During her private interview in Roadies she won over the host Rannvijay Singh and the gang leaders with her Hyderabadi accent and with the story of her journey so far. She was in the top 20. 

She hails from the Old Hyderabad and her strong Hyderabadi dialect made her stand out from among the other contestants, she confesses. Growing up, she studied in Princess Esin High School, Hyderabad and later in Princess Esin Junior College For Women. Currently, she is doing her Bachelors in Business Management from Rishi Degree College. Born and raised in an orthodox family in Hyderabad, she was not allowed to use mobile phone, till she married at the age of 20.

For many women freedom and opportunities to venture out is limited after marriage but not in Farah’s case. Her husband had always encouraged Farah to go after what her heart desired. With his help and support, Farah was a part of Roadies Xtreme 2018. Her tip to other Roadies aspirants? “Ditch friendships while on show and focus on how to get ahead. Go solo.”

Opportunities comes to us in different forms and shape. It’s up to us to grab hold of that moment and make the best out of it, she adds. “I participated in the show to set an example for all the girls like me whose parents and society won’t support them,” she says. Farah believes that taking that bold step will help her inspire many like her. 

