Don’t believe in social media rumours: Hydrabad Director General of Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following messages and photographs going viral on social media that some kidnappers and burglars are on the prowl on the outskirts of the city and also in some parts of the State, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has asked the public not to believe the rumours and panic.

He confirmed that there were no such gangs on the prowl and the State police was taking safety measures to curb instances of crime. “Citizens are urged to avoid social media rumours on kidnappers and burglars. For the last few days, messages and photos are going viral on social networking sites, including WhatsApp & Facebook, which are false,” the DGP said in a note on Tuesday.

“The IT wing along with the law & order personnel are on their toes round-the-clock to respond to emergencies. The citizens can dial 100 or contact the nearby police station or post on Facebook and Twitter in case of emergency. Citizens can always inform the police if they find anything suspicious,” DGP said.

Rumours running rife in Karimnagar, Nizamabad

For the past few days, rumours have been rife on social media that a gang of child abductors was roaming the border villages of erstwhile Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and parents had been warned to take care of their children. On the suspicion that abductors were on the prowl, Chengal villagers thrashed two persons on Tuesday under in Nizamabad.