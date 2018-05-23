Home Cities Hyderabad

Techies raise concern over variable pay by IT firms in Hyderabad

While firms inform new recruits about the variable pay, they often do not pay the promised amount.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A year after unprecedented retrenchments rocked the city, the yet to be launched trade union by the Forum of IT professionals (ForIT) has decided to take up the issue of variable pay mechanism employed by MNCs.  

Though layoffs have been a primary concern for city-based techies, many have raised their concern regarding the variable pay offered by IT firms. While companies inform a new recruit about the concept of variable pay, which is paid to an employee based on either individual performance, company performance or even both, many observe that the firms do not pay the promised amount making it difficult for techies to make personal financial decisions.  

K Madhan, a software engineer who works with a homegrown tech giant in the city, gets an annual package of `6 lakh. He should ideally get Rs 50,000 per month, however, he takes home Rs 37,000 per month. Reason: variable pay.   “We pay tax on the entire salary but when it comes to payment of variable pay, it is given only to the tune of 80-90 per cent. The fact that variable amount is not paid on time and the interest which accumulates on such amount stays with the company is unfair,” he said. The IT firm, in which Madhan currently works, gives variable pay on a quarterly basis. Express had earlier reported that the forum of techies have announced the launch of the trade union on May 26.  

Reduced pay hikes

Meanwhile, a lot of tech professionals are also plagued with a paltry per cent of pay hikes in the present financial year. Attributing such trend to the changing outlook of the technological changes, several MNCs have kept their hikes low. The recent outcry of employees of Capgemini Technology Services India Limited getting a pay hike of 0-0.5 per cent has brought to light how tech professionals are made to settle with no hikes amid growing inflation.

“Inflation is increasing every year but employees get pay hike less than 5 per cent. The whole purpose of a hike is cancelled because at the end there is no increase in real wage and the employee has to make purchases and financial decisions with the same salary, which is difficult. That has to change and we will work towards it through our trade union,” said Chandrahas.     

Likewise, a recent report by KPMG on India’s Annual Compensation Trends 2018-2019 highlighted that the variable pay projection among several sectors including IT and ITES companies has increased from 15.3 per cent to 15.7 per cent for the present financial year. This throws the techies in a much more precarious condition as several companies also give variable pay bi-annually and annually. 

only some institutions offering blended courses
Currently, only a handful of institutions and learning centres are offering blended courses. Among the few, IIIT-H and Talent Sprint have teamed up to introduce  courses in AI and ML in hybrid model. Great  Learning is also offering extensive certification programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT professionals Pay hike Hyderabad IT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold