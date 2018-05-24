5,700 convicted in three months for driving sans vehicle insurance in Hyderabad

Jayendra Chaithanya T By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Driving without a valid vehicle insurance, many may think, is a negligible offence. Such that, many denizens overlook the need to get one. Take this: the Cyberabad traffic police in the last three months have ensured conviction for 5,744 motorists for driving without a valid vehicle insurance. The number, surprisingly, is much more than the combined number of drunk driving offenders and those found driving without a valid driving licence.

Despite the fact that vehicle insurance is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the motorists driving without insurance are either penalised with `1,000 or may be imprisoned which may extend to three months, as per the section 196 (a) of the MV Act. Officials say that though the vehicles are insured at the time of purchase, people often turn a blind eye when it comes to renewing their vehicle insurance policies.

Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said that the motorists are stopped by the traffic personnel to check the visible violations like signal jumping, driving without license and helmets, rash driving. During that process, a check will also be done to know if the vehicle has insurance. “It is not a visible violation where the police can do exclusive checks to find out if the motorists have vehicle insurance. During the enforcement drives, if it is found that the motorist has not followed the rule, relevant sections will be added to that and produced in the court,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the motorists caught in Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates are only penalised by the courts. Rachakonda DCP (Traffic) Ramesh Naidu said, “In the commissionerate limits, the motorists caught without having valid vehicle insurance are penalised and counselled, but not produced in the courts. Only those involved in drunk driving are being produced in the court, while the other violators are penalised and counselled.” He said that several people get the insurances renewed and also many turn a blind eye, as they do not consider it as a violation.

Number game

5,744

convicted for driving without vehicle insurance in Cyberabad

3,696

convicted for drunk driving

1,526

convicted for driving without a valid license

15 persons who allowed their underage children to drive have also been convicted