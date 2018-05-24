Home Cities Hyderabad

Auto driver killed by village mob in Hyderabad

A person who visited Jiyapally village of Bibinagar was lynched to death on Tuesday night by villagers who suspected him of being a criminal. 

Published: 24th May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A person who visited Jiyapally village of Bibinagar was lynched to death on Tuesday night by villagers who suspected him of being a criminal.  34-year-old Nimmala Balakrishna, an auto driver, and resident of Ghatkesar police limits came to Jiyapally on Tuesday night to meet his relatives.

After meeting his relatives, Balakrishna was returning to his residence. Bibinagar SI said that unidentified villagers, who were keeping a night vigil patrolling the streets, detained Balakrishna and asked for his details. While the victim was explaining, some miscreants assaulted him with lethal weapons. He collapsed on the ground unconscious.

The villagers informed the matter to Balakrishna’s relatives after some of them recognised him as a visitor to one Kumar’s residence. Kumar and others were shifting him to Ghatkesar when he died on the way. The medical emergency service staff was alerted by locals. The staff visited the place and declared the victim dead.  

“Preliminary reports revealed that the villagers had beaten Balakrishna on suspicion that he was a thief. We are yet to identify the miscreants,’’ the SI said.  Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said while villagers can do night patrolling as a precaution, they should not take law into their own hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jiyapally village Bibinagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day