Cereal killer or killer, cereal

Madhavi Bhatt Trivedi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breakfast is an essential part of one’s meal schedule but thanks to the busy racy schedules, one often misses it or makes it a quick one by having some ready-to-eat cereals. It is time we go deep into what goes in our cereal

Did you know that ready-to-eat cereal is a popular breakfast food in many countries?

No wonder! Breakfast cereal is quick-to-prepare, nourishing and tastes great. Eating cereals as part of a balanced breakfast provides energy, much needed nutrients and may help with weight management and other health benefits too.

Despite its many assets, breakfast cereal is sometimes misunderstood. Let’s see how well you know cereal

Myth: Breakfast cereal is heavily-processed.

Fact: Making breakfast cereal is a simple process that starts with wholesome grains like wheat, rice, corn, barley and oats. For example, sun-ripened golden corn is simply cooked, lightly flattened and then gently toasted to make them into ready-to-eat corn flakes in just a few steps. The end result is cereal that helps us to start our day with energy and key nutrients that one would otherwise miss if they skip or skimp breakfast.

Myth: Breakfast cereal eaters have been found to have higher BMI (Body Mass index).

Fact: Regular breakfast cereal eaters have been found to have lower BMI.

Research suggests that ready-to-eat cereal consumers were less likely to be overweight / obese or have abdominal obesity related to other breakfast consumers. Eating cereal as a part of a nutritious breakfast and an overall healthy lifestyle may help promote healthy weight in adults and kids.

Myth: Breakfast cereals are “less nutritious” than other breakfast choices.

Fact: Cereals ranks as one of the most popular breakfast options available. Research reviews have shown that regular breakfast cereal eaters have lower intake of fat and cholesterol, enhanced micronutrient intake, higher milk intake, lower serum cholesterol concentrations and overall improved nutritional status. Kellogg’s cereals are made from grains that are typically low in fat, naturally cholesterol free and provide protein and fibre. They are also fortified with key vitamins and minerals essential for good health. Kellogg’s cereal offer great variety along with convenience making them a great way to start the day!

Myth: Most cereals are “high” in carbohydrates and that is not good for health.

Fact: Food guides and health authorities around the world recommend whole grains, fibre, fruits and vegetables in particular, are an important foundation for healthy diet. Carbohydrates break down in the body to provide glucose which is the preferred fuel for the brain and body. Carbohydrates or carbs provide energy when consumed for breakfast when the body is starting the day after having fasted for 10-12 hours. Indian diets are cereal based and 60-70% of the calories are provided from carbohydrates.

Did you know fibre is a type of carbohydrate? Fibre is complex carbohydrate that offers many health benefits. Research studies have shown that majority of people don’t get enough fibre and hence are unable to meet their daily fibre requirements. Many of the leading breakfast cereals available in the market are high in fibre or at least a source of fibre. It is important to see the packaging information for the same.

The author is head of nutrition & scientific affairs, Kellogg India Private Limited.