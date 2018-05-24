Home Cities Hyderabad

Cereal killer or killer, cereal

We are often told, we are what we eat. Breakfast, the most important meal of the day but how well do we know our cereal? Here we dispel some of the myths associated with breakfast cereals

Published: 24th May 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhavi Bhatt Trivedi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breakfast is an essential part of one’s meal schedule but thanks to the busy racy schedules, one often misses it or makes it a quick one by having some ready-to-eat cereals. It is time we go deep into what goes in our cereal

Did you know that ready-to-eat cereal is a popular breakfast food in many countries?
No wonder! Breakfast cereal is quick-to-prepare, nourishing and tastes great. Eating cereals as part of a balanced breakfast provides energy, much needed nutrients and may help with weight management and other health benefits too.
Despite its many assets, breakfast cereal is sometimes misunderstood. Let’s see how well you know cereal

Myth: Breakfast cereal is heavily-processed.
Fact: Making breakfast cereal is a simple process that starts with wholesome grains like wheat, rice, corn, barley and oats. For example,  sun-ripened golden corn is simply cooked, lightly flattened and then gently toasted to make them into ready-to-eat corn flakes in just a few steps. The end result is  cereal that helps us to start our day with energy and key nutrients that one would otherwise miss if they skip or skimp breakfast.

Myth: Breakfast cereal eaters have been found to have higher BMI (Body Mass index).
Fact: Regular breakfast cereal eaters have been found to have lower BMI.
Research suggests that ready-to-eat cereal consumers were less likely to be overweight / obese or have abdominal obesity related to other breakfast consumers. Eating cereal as a part of a nutritious breakfast and an overall healthy lifestyle may help promote healthy weight in adults and kids.

Myth: Breakfast cereals are “less nutritious” than other breakfast choices.
Fact: Cereals ranks as one of the most popular breakfast options available. Research reviews have shown that regular breakfast cereal eaters have lower intake of fat and cholesterol, enhanced micronutrient intake, higher milk intake, lower serum cholesterol concentrations and overall improved nutritional status. Kellogg’s cereals are made from grains that are typically low in fat, naturally cholesterol free and provide protein and fibre. They are also fortified with key vitamins and minerals essential for good health. Kellogg’s cereal offer great variety along with convenience making them a great way to start the day!

Myth: Most cereals are “high” in carbohydrates and that is not good for health.
Fact: Food guides and health authorities around the world recommend whole grains, fibre, fruits and vegetables in particular, are an important foundation for healthy diet. Carbohydrates break down in the body to provide glucose which is the preferred fuel for the brain and body. Carbohydrates or carbs provide energy when consumed for breakfast when the body is starting the day after having fasted for 10-12 hours. Indian diets are cereal based and 60-70% of the calories are provided from carbohydrates.
Did you know fibre is a type of carbohydrate? Fibre is complex carbohydrate that offers many health benefits. Research studies have shown that majority of people don’t get enough fibre and hence are unable to meet their daily fibre requirements. Many of the leading breakfast cereals available in the market are high in fibre or at least a source of fibre. It is important to see the packaging information for the same.

The author is head of nutrition & scientific affairs, Kellogg India Private Limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Breakfast Breakfast cereal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day