Day after Secunderabad Cantonment roads opened, walkers denied entry for a while

A day after the local military authority threw open all cantonment roads for public use, army officials on Wednesday stopped morning walkers from using the roads.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

A morning walker arguing with the local military official for not allowing him to use the AOC road on Wednesday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the local military authority threw open all cantonment roads for public use, army officials on Wednesday stopped morning walkers from using the roads. Videos of army men preventing civilians from going for a walk, even as vehicles continued to ply on the stretch were soon circulated on social media. The local defence establishment has however refuted the allegations.

Restrictions on usage of all roads in Secunderabad Cantonment were lifted at 6 am Tuesday morning following receipt of an order from the Defence Ministry. However, about 24 hours later, walkers were stopped from using the roads. The videos on social media show walkers gathered at AOC gate seeking a response.

Speaking to Express, one of the walkers N Venkatesh said he was stopped by army men who said they couldn’t walk that side. “But, we could see them allowing vehicles on the stretch.” According to Venkatesh, army men guarding the stretch told them they had instructions from higher officials not to allow walkers.

“One hour later, at 7 am, we were allowed to go for a walk there,” he added.When contacted, G Surendra Babu, spokesperson for Ministry of Defence, said that the Union Defence Ministry ordered reopening of all roads closed by cantonments in the country. “There is no restrictions on walkers. Some of civilians are trying to make false statements and videos on the Local Military Authority (LMA). We are allowing the vehicles and commuters in the AOC line”, he added.

