Hyderabad contributes lion’s share of Rs 500 crore events industry in Telangana

In Telangana, the size of the industry is estimated at about Rs 500 crore annually, majority of it from Hyderabad.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), a not-for-profit organisation industry body of events and entertainment business held its investiture of all elected members at The Park, Somajiguda recently. Dr KV Ramana Chari IAS (retd), Cultural Advisor to the Government of Telangana was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, TCEI Secretary Neeraj Thakur said, “In the last four years, the organisation has increased its membership in all its associations, and all the bodies have gone through a transparent election process to elect their bodies for 2018-20 term”.

Nationally, it is estimated that this industry has grown from Rs 800 crore in 2008 to Rs 7,000 crore in 2017 in the organised sector. In Telangana, the size of the industry is estimated at about Rs 500 crore annually, majority of it from Hyderabad. It is also estimated that the unorganised sector comprises 60 percent of the industry size.

TCEI is formed by the representatives of various stakeholders in the events and entertainment industry. It is an umbrella organisation of six associations viz. Telangana Event Managers Association (TEMA), Telangana Sound Light Video Association (TSLVA), Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA), Telangana Event Caterers Association (TECA), Telangana Event Venues Association (TEVA) and Telangana Entertainers Association (TEA).

Milestones
TCEI has come to be recognised as a representative body of Events Industry by trade bodies like CII & FICCI
TCEI has reportedly been able to represent industry related issues and problems to various departments of both State and Central governments
A good understanding has been established with sister industries like hotels and hospitality
International co-operation with sister organisations like SACEOS and AEIA

