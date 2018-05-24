Mistaken for kidnapper, man beaten to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A tribal youth, who was seriously injured after he was thrashed by residents of Chengal village in Bheemgal on suspicion of being a child kidnapper, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at NIMS in Hyderabad. Malavat Devya (42) and his friend were beaten up by villagers who fell prey to rumours on social media about some child kidnappers on the prowl.

The incident has given rise to tension between the villagers and tribals and police made elaborate security arrangements. The deceased belongs to DP Thanda. After knowing about his death, a large number of tribal women reached Chengal village in the morning and staged a rasta roko.

Some of the women allegedly tried to attack local Sarpanch Mahesh. After knowing this, ACP Armoor K Shivakumar reached the village and convinced the tribals to return home. Revenue officials also visited the village.

Armoor ACP K Shivakumar said they have registered a case under SC and ST prevention of atrocities act and attempt to murder sections and 10 youths were identified as accused. He said that under the SC and ST Atrocities Act sections, the family of the deceased immediately got 50 per cent of the `8.25 lakh financial assistance as compensation.

He said that the government has agreed to provide a 2BHK house to the family and a job to an eligible member. It is also providing medical assistance to the other victim, Mallu, who was discharged from the hospital.

The last rites of the deceased will be performed Wednesday night. Beemgal Police Circle Inspector (CI) S Sydaiah said that he would collect all evidences including WhatsApp footages for investigation.