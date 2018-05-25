Drunk scuffle over Rs 100 leads to murder in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken banter and subsequent scuffle over repayment of Rs 100 led to the murder of a daily wager by his friend, in Moosapet on Thursday noon. The incident occurred a few metres away from a toddy shop at Goods Shed road. Syed Pasha (35) and his wife Chandbee migrated to the city about 10 years ago. Pasha, the sole breadwinner, was working as a daily wage labourer.

The couple lived at Maruti Nagar in Moosapet. On Thursday noon, Pasha stepped out of home telling his wife that he was going to a barber shop. He then went to a toddy shop along with his friend who is also a daily wager. There, Pasha had a quarrel with his friend who had not paid back the `100 loaned to him. A passerby pacified them and asked them to leave the place. Minutes later, they again indulged in a brawl. Pasha’s friend hit him with a stick on the head resulting in his instant death. The accused then ran away from the spot.