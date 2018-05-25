Have a healthy Ramadan

S Divya Sree By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Ramadan is especially an apt time to reflect on the blessings of food and satiation. But during Ramadan, people with diabetes should very careful especially when they choose to fast. This exclusive conference which spoke about measures to take for diabetic patients conducted in the city. In India, 72.9 million people are living with diabetes; unhealthy diets, change in lifestyle resulted in higher rates of diabetes. More than 10% of the adults have diabetes, where the high blood sugar level causes diabetes. During High blood sugar and low blood sugar is a problem, because of the release of glucose through urine the body gets dehydrated and also should not drink water during fasting, hyperglycaemia will cause dehydration.

Dr Ravi Muppidi, Senior Endocrinology, AED Hospital, KPHB says “Although excessive exercise is not recommended during fasting because of the increased risk of hypoglycaemia and dehydration, patients with diabetes should be encouraged to take regular light-to-moderate exercise during Ramadan. Patients should be reminded that the physical exertions involved in Tarawih prayers, such as bowing, kneeling, and rising, should be considered part of their daily exercise activities.”

As 75% of Muslims participate in fasting, giving priority to the health of diabetic patients the doctor

has given a lot of tips and advice.

Doctor’s Advice:

· Avoid sweet foods

· Have more of carbohydrate and fibre foods : Brown rice, Green and leafy vegetables

· Consult the doctor before fasting and adjust the medication, prior to during and post

Ramadan

· Avoid excessive exercise, especially during fasting hours.

· Do not stop taking medicines without consulting your doctor.

· Monitor your blood sugar levels multiple times daily, especially if you are taking insulin

· Minimise foods that are high in saturated fats.

· 50% Carbohydrate

· 25% protein

· 25% fat resources