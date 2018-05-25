Health in your hands, for Rs 20

Purnima Sriram By

Express News Service

Have you ever wondered how a nourishing salad is priced higher than a burger? Well, not everything that is healthy is expensive. At least not near KBR Park where Rajkumar manages to fill both nourishment and nature in a glass, for K20. Not surprisingly, he is the one that joggers run after these days

HYDERABAD:At 5 am, just when the sun stretches itself to step out of bed, when the birds give us all a wakeup call, when the peacocks prepare themselves to parade their beauty, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR Park)opens the door for health hustle. At the helm of this walker’ paradise is a man who is busy assembling a table with a huge yellow umbrella and containers with fresh detox juices. How do you know it’s fresh? The froth on the juice says it all.

Ditching the bottled fancy detox drinks which heal the body while burns a hole in the pocket, fitness enthusiasts who frequent the national park indulge in these health drinks retailed at Rs 20 per glass.

Vinod Rajkumar, a familiar face and regular among the walkers, the man who sells these health juices, starts of with the cardinal question: “So what is your problem?” If the customer says its diabetes, he gives a combination of bitter gourd juice and mint juice; for acne, it’s neem with tulasi (basil) juice. He has juices for all the concerns and all the age groups.

“We sell juices of beetroot, carrot, neem, mint, tulasi, coriander, curry leaves, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, bitter gourd, cucumber and of course hot lemon water with honey. Each drink has its own significance. For people looking for weight loss, we serve hot lemon water with honey and ginger juice. For heat patients, we add garlic juice to whatever juice they choose,” he informs pointing at the freshly blended juices.

In 2003, when Rajkumar visited Bengaluru’s Lalbagh, he was fascinated to see the concept of health drinks outside the park. After an elaborate conversation with the seller, he had made up his mind on bringing it our city too. “Initially, I thought of bringing their team members here and establish the stall. After analysing the logistics, I understood it would be easier if I set it up myself with the help of my family members. They gave me a file which had the recipes of all the juices and their healthiness. I too did a lot of research on which vegetable or leaf has what benefit and how to utilise it,” he shares. He was running a pharmacy store in Abids prior to describing his passion for natural drinks.

In the same year, he brought the concept to Hyderabad and set up the table outside KBR Park. He had priced the drinks at Rs 5. It took two years for him to create awareness about these drinks and he feels the struggle was worth it. “From three costumers a day in 2003, we have come a long way today with more than 250 customers a day. It was all word of mouth marketing and the quality of the juices that help me create a ground for myself,” he smiles. Rajkumar along with his cousin Anil Kumar manage the health business, where both the customer and seller are at profit. He says he makes nearly 25 to 30 percent margin.

His wife Sunitha Rajkumar wakes up at 3.45 am to make these magic drinks. “I first put the lemon water to boil and meanwhile, I wash all the leaves and vegetables twice before putting them into the juicers. They are filtered and poured into the containers. By 5am, all the juices are ready and we set up the stall by 5.15 am or latest by 5.30 am,” she divulges.

What makes them the favourite of fitness enthusiasts is the quality and price. A detox drink at the super market in a sophisticated package with verbosity of its benefits on the cover sheet serves no better benefit than this homemade juice in a paper glass.

Rajkumar’s loyal customers include Sanjeev Rao, Vikarabad MLA,TDP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, actor Chalapathy Rao, comedian Sudhakar and many TV artistes. His bonding with the walkers and the trust they have invested in him is evident with the fact that they leave their belongings like keys or any shopping bags with him before heading to the park.

“We make 22 litres of hot lemon water, three litres each juice every day. On Sundays, there is more footfall, so I carry 25 litres with me. The stall is open 365 days including festival days,” he informs.

It was not an easy climb for Rajkumar. He was shooed away by Traffic police. His utensils were taken away and were returned on the payment of challans. The, however, did not hinder his business until Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan stepped in. “He is my regular customer. He advised me on taking license and have a permanent spot outside the park without having to worry about the cops,” he shares.

Post 9 am, Rajkumar dismantles the table and calls it a day. What does he do the rest of the day? “I set out for fresh fruits and vegetable shopping during the day. I don’t believe in buying a lot of vegetables at once and storing it. It mirrors on the freshness of the juice. I purchase farm fresh vegetables every day,” he concludes.