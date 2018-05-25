Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: School education director shunted out for failing to please government teachers?

It is learnt that the move is aimed at satisfying the one-lakh-strong community of government school teachers in the state.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday shunted out G.Kishan, commissioner and director of school education, and gave additional charge of the post to senior IAS officer and principal secretary to government (political)  Adhar Sinha.  Though he was transferred, he was given no new posting. It is learnt that the move is aimed at satisfying the one-lakh-strong community of government school teachers in the state, many of whom were unhappy with the policies initiated by Kishan aimed at tightening the work culture in government schools.

He passed  an order allowing optional holidays to be taken by individual teachers rather than schools and ensuring that schools remain open with at least  30 per cent of teachers as against the earlier norm that on optional  holidays the entire school stay shut. This year he passed an order  making it compulsory for government teachers to apply for leave to high school headmaster as well as the mandal education officer (MEO). Earlier, they used to apply only to the headmaster for leave. 

A senior government functionary said, “The decision on transfer of Kishan had been hanging for the last six months. There were no corruption charges against him but he was disliked by government school teachers for not hearing their grievances patiently and for being very straightforward.” It is also alleged that Kishan did not yield to pressure for irregular transfer of some teachers who had political contacts.

The transfer of Kishan just one year before elections in the state does not come as a shock to many because as recently as May 16 that various joint action committees of teachers, at their meeting with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on transfers, complained against various policy decisions taken by Kishan. It is claimed by some that the CM then itself gave a hint of transferring Kishan.

On Thursday, around two dozen associations of government school teachers alleged that the  government had already issued transfer orders for about 100 teachers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. The associations said that they would stage a dharna outside the offices of the department of school education on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government teachers IAS officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka