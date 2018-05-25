Hyderabad: Woman dies after C-Section in hospital 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizzarre incident, a Cesarean operation was performed on a 23-year-old pregnant woman on the hospital bed instead of the operation theatre, after which she died. The incident took place on Monday evening at the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj in Hyderabad and matter came to light only on Thursday.

While the woman, Shaheen, died a few hours later, the baby is alive and undergoing treatment at Niloufer hospital. However, the hospital’s superintendent Dr S Nagamani, when contacted, said that the mother died five hours after the delivery and they performed the C-Section on hospital bed as the woman suffered a heart attack.

“As per international guidelines, in such conditions, the first priority is to take the baby out of womb as blood supply to the fetus stops two to three minutes after cardiac attack. There after, the mother has to be revived,” said Dr Nagamani. She added that after the baby boy was delivered, the mother was revived and but she died at around 10 p.m. after suffering a second attack.

The deceased woman’s husband Md Imran said that he took her to the Maternity Hospital on Monday morning. “Initially, doctors said she would deliver on May 22. When we went on Monday to ask if she would be admitted, doctors said it would take another eight days for the delivery. However, my wife developed labour pains after going to her aunt’s place on Monday afternoon and she was taken back to the hospital again,” Md Imran told Express.