Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman dies after C-Section in hospital 

In a bizzarre incident, a Cesarean operation was performed on a 23-year-old pregnant woman on the hospital bed instead of the operation theatre, after which she died. The incident too

Published: 25th May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizzarre incident, a Cesarean operation was performed on a 23-year-old pregnant woman on the hospital bed instead of the operation theatre, after which she died. The incident took place on Monday evening at the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj in Hyderabad and matter came to light only on Thursday. 

While the woman, Shaheen, died a few hours later, the baby is alive and undergoing treatment at Niloufer hospital.  However, the hospital’s superintendent Dr S Nagamani, when contacted, said that the mother died five hours after the delivery and they performed the C-Section on hospital bed as the woman suffered a heart attack. 

“As per international guidelines, in such conditions, the first priority is to take the baby out of womb as blood supply to the fetus stops two to three minutes after cardiac attack. There after, the mother has to be revived,” said Dr Nagamani.  She added that after the baby boy was delivered, the mother was revived and but she died at around 10 p.m. after suffering a second attack.  

The deceased woman’s husband Md Imran said that he took her to the Maternity Hospital on Monday morning.  “Initially, doctors said she would deliver on May 22. When we went on Monday to ask if she would be admitted, doctors said it would take another eight days for the delivery. However, my wife developed labour pains after going to her aunt’s place on Monday afternoon and she was taken back to the hospital again,” Md Imran told Express. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cesarean operation Government Maternity Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka